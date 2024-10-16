AGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.93%)
AIRLINK 139.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.89%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (2.62%)
DGKC 78.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.29%)
FCCL 29.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.44%)
FFBL 57.11 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.08%)
FFL 8.83 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.67%)
HUBC 100.70 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (2.04%)
HUMNL 14.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
KOSM 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
MLCF 36.72 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.05%)
NBP 68.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.2%)
OGDC 167.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.42%)
PAEL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.59%)
PIBTL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
PPL 129.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.50 (-1.15%)
PRL 24.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.56%)
PTC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
SEARL 60.66 Increased By ▲ 2.66 (4.59%)
TELE 6.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.43%)
TOMCL 36.15 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (2.58%)
TPLP 7.77 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.52%)
TREET 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.20 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (1.14%)
UNITY 25.90 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (1.93%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,174 Increased By 22.4 (0.24%)
BR30 27,245 Increased By 11.3 (0.04%)
KSE100 86,283 Increased By 443 (0.52%)
KSE30 27,263 Increased By 29 (0.11%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Lionel Messi hits hat-trick as Argentina hammer Bolivia 6-0

Reuters Published 16 Oct, 2024 10:49am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

BUENOS AIRES: Lionel Messi scored his 10th international hat-trick and had a hand in two more goals as Argentina thrashed Bolivia 6-0 in South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup in front of an adoring home crowd at the Monumental stadium on Tuesday.

Making only his second international appearance since recovering from an injury sustained at the Copa America in July, Messi capitalised on a mistake by defender Marcelo Suarez to open the scoring in the 19th minute.

Bolivia goalkeeper Guillermo Viscarra made a couple of fine saves to prevent the hosts from extending their lead but he was beaten in the 43rd minute when Lautaro Martinez scored from Messi’s quick cross. Argentina made it 3-0 just before the break, with Messi setting up Julian Alvarez to score.

Lionel Scaloni’s side controlled the second half and looked like they had extended their lead through Nicolas Otamendi, only to see the goal disallowed for offside.

Substitute Thiago Almada did make it 4-0, however, scoring from Nahuel Molina’s pass in the 70th minute with the venue transformed into an Argentine party.

Messi, 37, gave fans more reason to celebrate in the closing moments, beating two Bolivia defenders before unleashing a fierce shot past Viscarra to score his second.

Messi needed only two more minutes to complete the hat-trick, joining Portugal’s Cristiano Ronaldo with the most in men’s internationals, the Argentine skipper scoring with a left-footed drive to take his tally to 112 goals for his country.

Tony Popovic hails Socceroos spirit after positive qualifying window

“It’s really nice to come here, to feel the affection of the people, it moves me how they shout my name,” Messi said.

“This drives me. Enjoying being happy where I am. Despite my age, when I’m here, I feel like a kid because I’m comfortable with this team. As long as I feel good and can keep performing the way I want, I’ll keep enjoying it.”

Argentina are top of the standings with 22 points, having returned to winning ways after losing to Colombia last month and drawing with Venezuela last week.

The 2026 World Cup will be hosted by the United States, Mexico and Canada.

Lionel Messi Argentina vs Bolivia

Comments

200 characters

Lionel Messi hits hat-trick as Argentina hammer Bolivia 6-0

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

No bilateral talks: Jaishankar’s visit centres only on SCO summit

Joint statement issued; Any bid to disrupt Sino-Pak ties bound to fail

‘Take and pay’ mode: Govt tailors four customised options for 18 IPPs

Zardari, Li vow to deepen strategic ties

Controversial law: Govt seeks bipartisan support

Petrol’s price remains unchanged; diesel’s hiked

Top leaders from SCO member states attend dinner

Insurance cos: SECP hikes minimum required amount of paid-up capital

Read more stories