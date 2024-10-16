AGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.93%)
Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 16 Oct, 2024 06:58am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 205,762 tonnes of cargo comprising 146,365 tonnes of import cargo and 59,397 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 146,365 comprised of 50,798 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 26,735 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 7,325 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 61,507 Tons of Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 59,397 comprised of 30,844 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 100 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 5,535 tonnes of Cement, 16,068 tonnes of Clinkers & 6,850 tonnes of Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 07 ships namely, Cs Calla, Yangze 7, Zhong Gu Bo Hai, Kmtc Colombo, Independent Spirit & Mol Presence berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 05 ships namely, Ital Universo, Hyundai Jakarta, Hansa Europe, Apl Antwerp & Msc Pratiti sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eleven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them four ships, Mol Presence, Apollon-D, Solar Catie and SC-Taipei left the port on Tuesday morning while two more ships, MSC Positano and Berge Catherine are expected to sail on Tuesday afternoon.

Cargo volume of 202,032 tonnes, comprising 136,973 tonnes imports cargo and 65,059 tonnes export cargo carried in 5,312 Containers (2,320 TEUs Imports& 2,992 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 15 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Happy Hero, No.5 Pioneer and Maya Gas-1 & two more ships, Mundra Express and Maersk Cairo are scheduled to load/offload Rice, Palm oil, LPG and Container are expected to take berths at FAP, LCT, EVTL and QICT respectively on today 15th October, Meanwhile two container ships, Maersk Kensington and APL Qingdao are due to arrive at port on Wednesday 16th October, 2024.

