AGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.93%)
AIRLINK 140.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.71%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
DFML 47.36 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.53%)
DGKC 78.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.61%)
FCCL 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
FFBL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.9%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.33%)
HUBC 100.40 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.73%)
HUMNL 14.15 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.35%)
KEL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
KOSM 7.57 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.44%)
MLCF 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
NBP 68.98 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.12%)
OGDC 167.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.29%)
PAEL 25.74 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.34%)
PIBTL 6.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.22%)
PPL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.76%)
PRL 24.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.6%)
PTC 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.02%)
SEARL 60.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.83%)
TELE 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TOMCL 36.20 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (2.72%)
TPLP 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TREET 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.36%)
UNITY 25.99 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.28%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.65%)
BR100 9,184 Increased By 32.5 (0.36%)
BR30 27,263 Increased By 29 (0.11%)
KSE100 86,376 Increased By 535.5 (0.62%)
KSE30 27,305 Increased By 70.7 (0.26%)
Sports Print 2024-10-16

WAPDA's skipper Iftikhar fined

Recorder Report Published 16 Oct, 2024 06:58am

LAHORE: Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA)’s skipper Iftikhar Ahmed has been charged 50-per cent of his match fees for a level 1 breach of the PCB’s code of conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel.

The incident occurred during his team’s first semi-final fixture against Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL) in the ongoing President’s Cup One-Day 2024-25 at the Jinnah Stadium, Gujranwala.

Iftikhar, who violated the Article 2.8 of the PCB code of conduct, showed dissent at Umpire’s decision after a leg-before appeal was turned down, during his teams’ bowling innings against SNGPL.

The charges were leveled by on-field umpires Muhammad Asif and Zulfiqar Jan while match referee Iqbal Sheikh conducted the hearing in which Iftikhar accepted the charge and the fine imposed on him.

PCB Wapda Iftikhar fined President Cup One Day 2024 25 match fees

