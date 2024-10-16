AGL 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.93%)
AIRLINK 139.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-0.89%)
BOP 5.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.74%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.18%)
DFML 47.33 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (2.47%)
DGKC 78.70 Increased By ▲ 1.20 (1.55%)
FCCL 29.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.68%)
FFBL 57.01 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (0.9%)
FFL 8.80 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.33%)
HUBC 100.48 Increased By ▲ 1.79 (1.81%)
HUMNL 14.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.71%)
KEL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
KOSM 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.71%)
MLCF 36.80 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.27%)
NBP 68.99 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.13%)
OGDC 167.32 Decreased By ▼ -2.18 (-1.29%)
PAEL 25.70 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.18%)
PIBTL 6.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.07%)
PPL 130.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.00 (-0.76%)
PRL 24.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.48%)
PTC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
SEARL 60.80 Increased By ▲ 2.80 (4.83%)
TELE 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.29%)
TOMCL 36.16 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.61%)
TPLP 7.75 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.26%)
TREET 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.30 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.36%)
UNITY 25.96 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.16%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,184 Increased By 32.5 (0.36%)
BR30 27,263 Increased By 29 (0.11%)
KSE100 86,391 Increased By 550.7 (0.64%)
KSE30 27,308 Increased By 74 (0.27%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-16

MPA Marvi Rashdi visits SU

Recorder Report Published 16 Oct, 2024 06:58am

HYDERABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) MPA and Parliamentary Secretary of Universities & Boards Department Syeda Marvi Rashdi paid a visit to the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, where she was welcomed by the Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

During her visit, she was taken on a tour of key academic and cultural centers at the university, including the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Chair & Convention Center, the Institute of English Language & Literature, the Institute of Art & Design and the Dr MA Kazi Institute of Chemistry.

The Vice-Chancellor first accompanied MPA Rashdi to the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Chair & Convention Center, where she admired the state-of-the-art facilities, including the magnificent auditorium and advanced video conference room.

Expressing her pleasure, Parliamentary Secretary of the U/B Department appreciated the structural design and educational resources housed within the building. The Vice-Chancellor informed her that the center was completed in 2011-2012 with funding provided by the PPP government, acknowledging the party’s contribution to the development of higher education infrastructure.

The next stop on the tour was the Institute of English Language & Literature, where the institute's senior faculty, including Professor Dr. Farida Yasmeen Panhwar, Dr. Sumera Umrani and Dr. Tarique Hassan Umrani greeted the visiting delegation.

PPP law-maker visited the newly refurbished Video Conference Room, Seminar Hall and various classrooms. While interacting with female students, she stressed the importance of English education in today's globalized world. "English is not just a language; it is the gateway to global communication, education and professional opportunities," she remarked. She encouraged students to fully utilize the institute's resources, laying emphasis on the significant role English plays in academic and career advancement.

MPA Rashdi, along with the Vice-Chancellor, then visited the Institute of Art & Design, where senior faculty member Naimatullah Khilji welcomed them. During the visit, she went through the Benazir Art Gallery and interacted with the students. She also inspected the fabric work in the Department of Textile Design and the sculptures and miniatures in the Department of Fine Art. She also viewed the creative projects in the Department of Communication Design.

MPA Rashdi expressed her admiration for the students’ dedication and said that art spoke louder than words and communication design in particular conveyed powerful messages without a single spoken word and it was inspiring to see students excelling in this discipline. She further lauded the efforts of the institute in nurturing creativity, noting the crucial role of art, textile design and communication design in Pakistan's cultural and economic development.

Concluding her tour, PPP lawmaker Syeda Marvi Rashdi visited the historic Dr. M.A. Kazi Institute of Chemistry, where the Director of the institute Professor Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah and professor Dr Memoona Mughal received the delegation.

The guest was eager to learn about the institute’s long-standing history, dating back to the 1960s. During her visit, she emphasized the importance of chemistry as a fundamental scientific discipline and stated that Chemistry was the backbone of scientific advancement. The research being conducted there had far-reaching implications for the country’s development, especially in the fields of healthcare, energy and environmental protection.

She suggested that the university take a proactive role in improving the campus environment by planting more trees. "A greener campus not only enhances the beauty of the surroundings but also contributes to a healthier ecosystem”, she said and added that trees played a crucial role in combating climate change, improving air quality and providing shade to students and staff.

She called on the university administration to initiate large-scale tree plantation drives, involving students to promote environmental awareness.

PPP law-maker applauded the university’s efforts in fostering a research-oriented and innovative academic culture. She also encouraged greater media attention on the achievements of Sindh University.

"With 48,000 students enrolled, the University of Sindh is a beacon of knowledge and innovation”, she said and added that it was vital that the media might highlight the transformative work being done here, so it could serve as an inspiration for other institutions across Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

PPP Education University of Sindh Jamshoro SU Pakistan People's Party MPA Marvi Rashdi

Comments

200 characters

MPA Marvi Rashdi visits SU

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

No bilateral talks: Jaishankar’s visit centres only on SCO summit

Joint statement issued; Any bid to disrupt Sino-Pak ties bound to fail

‘Take and pay’ mode: Govt tailors four customised options for 18 IPPs

Zardari, Li vow to deepen strategic ties

Controversial law: Govt seeks bipartisan support

Petrol’s price remains unchanged; diesel’s hiked

Top leaders from SCO member states attend dinner

Insurance cos: SECP hikes minimum required amount of paid-up capital

Read more stories