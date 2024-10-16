MPA Marvi Rashdi visits SU

HYDERABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) MPA and Parliamentary Secretary of Universities & Boards Department Syeda Marvi Rashdi paid a visit to the University of Sindh, Jamshoro, where she was welcomed by the Vice-Chancellor Professor (Meritorious) Dr Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro.

During her visit, she was taken on a tour of key academic and cultural centers at the university, including the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Chair & Convention Center, the Institute of English Language & Literature, the Institute of Art & Design and the Dr MA Kazi Institute of Chemistry.

The Vice-Chancellor first accompanied MPA Rashdi to the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto Chair & Convention Center, where she admired the state-of-the-art facilities, including the magnificent auditorium and advanced video conference room.

Expressing her pleasure, Parliamentary Secretary of the U/B Department appreciated the structural design and educational resources housed within the building. The Vice-Chancellor informed her that the center was completed in 2011-2012 with funding provided by the PPP government, acknowledging the party’s contribution to the development of higher education infrastructure.

The next stop on the tour was the Institute of English Language & Literature, where the institute's senior faculty, including Professor Dr. Farida Yasmeen Panhwar, Dr. Sumera Umrani and Dr. Tarique Hassan Umrani greeted the visiting delegation.

PPP law-maker visited the newly refurbished Video Conference Room, Seminar Hall and various classrooms. While interacting with female students, she stressed the importance of English education in today's globalized world. "English is not just a language; it is the gateway to global communication, education and professional opportunities," she remarked. She encouraged students to fully utilize the institute's resources, laying emphasis on the significant role English plays in academic and career advancement.

MPA Rashdi, along with the Vice-Chancellor, then visited the Institute of Art & Design, where senior faculty member Naimatullah Khilji welcomed them. During the visit, she went through the Benazir Art Gallery and interacted with the students. She also inspected the fabric work in the Department of Textile Design and the sculptures and miniatures in the Department of Fine Art. She also viewed the creative projects in the Department of Communication Design.

MPA Rashdi expressed her admiration for the students’ dedication and said that art spoke louder than words and communication design in particular conveyed powerful messages without a single spoken word and it was inspiring to see students excelling in this discipline. She further lauded the efforts of the institute in nurturing creativity, noting the crucial role of art, textile design and communication design in Pakistan's cultural and economic development.

Concluding her tour, PPP lawmaker Syeda Marvi Rashdi visited the historic Dr. M.A. Kazi Institute of Chemistry, where the Director of the institute Professor Dr. Arfana Begum Mallah and professor Dr Memoona Mughal received the delegation.

The guest was eager to learn about the institute’s long-standing history, dating back to the 1960s. During her visit, she emphasized the importance of chemistry as a fundamental scientific discipline and stated that Chemistry was the backbone of scientific advancement. The research being conducted there had far-reaching implications for the country’s development, especially in the fields of healthcare, energy and environmental protection.

She suggested that the university take a proactive role in improving the campus environment by planting more trees. "A greener campus not only enhances the beauty of the surroundings but also contributes to a healthier ecosystem”, she said and added that trees played a crucial role in combating climate change, improving air quality and providing shade to students and staff.

She called on the university administration to initiate large-scale tree plantation drives, involving students to promote environmental awareness.

PPP law-maker applauded the university’s efforts in fostering a research-oriented and innovative academic culture. She also encouraged greater media attention on the achievements of Sindh University.

"With 48,000 students enrolled, the University of Sindh is a beacon of knowledge and innovation”, she said and added that it was vital that the media might highlight the transformative work being done here, so it could serve as an inspiration for other institutions across Pakistan.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024