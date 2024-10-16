15 varsities participate in PCB-HEC Inter-varsity cricket championship

HYDERABAD: The PCB-HEC Inter-University Cricket Championship (Zone K) kicked off on Tuesday at the cricket ground of Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, with 15 universities from across the province participating.

The Championship is being hosted by SAU’s Directorate of Sports in collaboration with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the Higher Education Commission (HEC). Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri officially inaugurated the championship by hitting the ceremonial first shot.

The competition features teams from 15 universities, including the host Sindh Agriculture University, Government College University Hyderabad, Isra University Hyderabad, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, Sufi University of Sufism and Modern Sciences Bhit Shah, Shaheed Benazir University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences Sakrand, Quaid-e-Awam Engineering University Nawabshah, Shaheed Benazir University Nawabshah, Shah Latif University Khairpur, Sheikh Ayaz University Shikarpur, IBA University Sukkur, Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto University Larkana, and Larkana University Larkana.

The opening match was played between Government College University Hyderabad and Mehran University Jamshoro. After winning the toss, Government College University batted first, posting a score of 153 runs in the allotted overs. Batsman Muhammad Naveed delivered an outstanding performance, scoring 80 runs, which included 5 sixes and 6 fours. In response, Mehran University successfully chased the target with 7 wickets down, securing the win.

During the opening ceremony, Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri expressed his pride in Sindh Agriculture University’s role in hosting national-level sporting events and providing a platform for students from universities across Sindh and beyond. Director of Sports Anwar Hussain Khanzada also briefed the attendees on the championship's details.

The event was attended by a large number of spectators, including Mir Suleman Talpur, President of the Hyderabad Region Cricket Association, and District President Shakeel Ahmed.

