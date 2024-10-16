AGL 38.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.44%)
AIRLINK 139.78 Decreased By ▼ -1.22 (-0.87%)
BOP 5.45 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.18%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.3%)
DCL 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.66%)
DFML 47.53 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (2.9%)
DGKC 78.75 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (1.61%)
FCCL 29.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
FFBL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.88%)
FFL 8.76 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.86%)
HUBC 100.79 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (2.13%)
HUMNL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.89 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.57%)
KOSM 7.61 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.98%)
MLCF 36.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.54%)
NBP 68.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.03%)
OGDC 167.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.24%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
PIBTL 6.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.91%)
PPL 129.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.8%)
PRL 25.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.24%)
PTC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.34%)
SEARL 60.55 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (4.4%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (2.87%)
TPLP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
TREET 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.48%)
UNITY 25.98 Increased By ▲ 0.57 (2.24%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 9,190 Increased By 38.8 (0.42%)
BR30 27,293 Increased By 58.9 (0.22%)
KSE100 86,438 Increased By 597.2 (0.7%)
KSE30 27,328 Increased By 94.1 (0.35%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-10-16

Myanmar armed group claims captured another town on China highway

AFP Published 16 Oct, 2024 06:58am

BANGKOK: Fighters from a Myanmar ethnic armed group have seized another town along a strategic highway to China, the group and a resident said, in the latest setback for the embattled junta. Northern Shan state has been rocked with fighting since the summer when an alliance of ethnic armed groups renewed an offensive against the military along the highway to China’s Yunnan province.

The Ta’ang National Liberation Army (TNLA) captured the last remaining military base in the town of Hsipaw on Sunday after weeks of fighting, a spokesperson for the group told AFP Monday. “We took all army bases and there is no more Myanmar army in the town,” Lway Yay Oo said.

Hsipaw is normally home to around 20,000 people and sits on a highway from Myanmar’s second city Mandalay to the China border, along which hundreds of millions of dollars of trade travels annually.

A Hsipaw resident who did not want to be named told AFP Tuesday that TNLA fighters had taken control of the town on Sunday.

“There is no more fighting in the town, but we are afraid of (military) airstrikes as we do not know when they will come,” he said.

Locals were currently allowed to enter and leave the town but many were yet to return, he said.

The junta has not commented on the fighting in Hsipaw, and AFP was unable to confirm reports from the area, where internet access has been cut.

The TNLA’s Lway Yay Oo said that 100 soldiers from the military had been “disarmed” since the TNLA launched its attack in August, without specifying what had happened to them. She did not give details on TNLA or military casualties.

Myanmar China highway

Comments

200 characters

Myanmar armed group claims captured another town on China highway

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

No bilateral talks: Jaishankar’s visit centres only on SCO summit

Joint statement issued; Any bid to disrupt Sino-Pak ties bound to fail

‘Take and pay’ mode: Govt tailors four customised options for 18 IPPs

Zardari, Li vow to deepen strategic ties

Controversial law: Govt seeks bipartisan support

Petrol’s price remains unchanged; diesel’s hiked

Top leaders from SCO member states attend dinner

Insurance cos: SECP hikes minimum required amount of paid-up capital

Read more stories