AGL 38.95 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.8%)
AIRLINK 139.77 Decreased By ▼ -1.23 (-0.87%)
BOP 5.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
CNERGY 3.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.56%)
DCL 7.70 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.32%)
DFML 47.49 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (2.81%)
DGKC 79.19 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (2.18%)
FCCL 29.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.34%)
FFBL 57.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.97%)
FFL 8.72 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.4%)
HUBC 100.91 Increased By ▲ 2.22 (2.25%)
HUMNL 13.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.78%)
KEL 3.90 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.83%)
KOSM 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.49%)
MLCF 36.85 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.41%)
NBP 68.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.36%)
OGDC 167.39 Decreased By ▼ -2.11 (-1.24%)
PAEL 25.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.57%)
PIBTL 6.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.61%)
PPL 129.98 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-0.78%)
PRL 25.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
PTC 15.86 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
SEARL 60.00 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (3.45%)
TELE 6.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.14%)
TOMCL 36.28 Increased By ▲ 1.04 (2.95%)
TPLP 7.80 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.91%)
TREET 14.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.66 (1.48%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.32%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,190 Increased By 38.6 (0.42%)
BR30 27,292 Increased By 58.5 (0.21%)
KSE100 86,461 Increased By 620.8 (0.72%)
KSE30 27,347 Increased By 112.4 (0.41%)
Oct 16, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-10-16

TV channels in Afghan province stop showing living things

AFP Published 16 Oct, 2024 06:58am

KABUL: At least two TV channels in a northern Afghan province stopped showing images of living beings during their broadcasts, journalists told AFP on Tuesday, in line with orders from morality police.

The Ministry for the Propagation of Virtue and the Prevention of Vice (PVPV) said on Monday it had started gradually implementing a law banning news media from using photos and videos of things with souls — meaning people and animals.

The rules are part of legislation recently announced by Afghanistan’s Taliban government formalising their strict interpretations of Islamic law imposed since they swept to power in 2021.

An AFP journalist in Takhar province said the private Mah-e-Naw channel showed only its logo along with audio broadcast on Tuesday evening. State broadcaster RTA showed national programming, which continues to show people and animals, instead of the usual evening provincial news.

PVPV officials, who refused to give their names, told AFP on Tuesday that all news media in Takhar have been banned from taking images of and broadcasting living things. Journalists in Takhar, who did not want to be identified for fear of reprisal, said provincial broadcasters had restricted their output after a meeting called by the PVPV on Sunday.

“PVPV ordered all the Takhar regional (television) media that after the meeting they can do radio reports but cannot use visuals,” that include living things, or they would face legal action, one reporter told AFP.

“After that journalists with national TV and other regional media will all be forced to obey, and who will hear their voices?” he said.

PVPV officials held meetings in at least two other provinces in recent days to inform journalists the law would be gradually implemented across the country. Ministry spokesman Saiful Islam Khyber said on Monday this gradual implementation would be achieved by persuading people that images of living things were against Islamic law.

He said it was being enforced in several provinces, including Takhar.

Among the law’s articles detailing sweeping rules of behaviour and lifestyle — many not yet strictly enforced — it also says media outlets must not mock Islam or contradict Islamic law.

Afghanistan Afghan Taliban

Comments

200 characters

TV channels in Afghan province stop showing living things

SCO has potential to enchance regionl peace, stability:PM Shehbaz addresses summit

Buying spree at PSX, KSE-100 surges over 600 points

Intra-day update: rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

No bilateral talks: Jaishankar’s visit centres only on SCO summit

Joint statement issued; Any bid to disrupt Sino-Pak ties bound to fail

‘Take and pay’ mode: Govt tailors four customised options for 18 IPPs

Zardari, Li vow to deepen strategic ties

Controversial law: Govt seeks bipartisan support

Petrol’s price remains unchanged; diesel’s hiked

Top leaders from SCO member states attend dinner

Read more stories