Oct 16, 2024
World Print 2024-10-16

China warns against ‘further escalation’ of Korean peninsula tensions

AFP Published 16 Oct, 2024 06:58am

BEIJING: China on Tuesday called for all parties on the Korean peninsula to avoid a “further escalation” after North Korea blew up sections of roads connecting it to the South and Seoul conducted a “counter-fire” operation in response.

“Tensions on the peninsula do not serve the common interests of all parties, and the priority is to avoid further escalation of conflicts,” foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning told a regular briefing.

Pyongyang’s military last week vowed to permanently seal its southern border after spending months laying mines and building anti-tank barriers in the wake of leader Kim Jong Un declaring the South his country’s “principal enemy”.

The North also accused Seoul of using drones to drop anti-regime propaganda leaflets on its capital Pyongyang, with Kim convening a security meeting to direct a plan of “immediate military action” in response, state media reported Tuesday.

China warns against ‘further escalation’ of Korean peninsula tensions

