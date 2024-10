BRUSSELS: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has been invited to attend a summit of European Union leaders this Thursday in Brussels, summit chair Charles Michel said.

Michel said in a post on X on Tuesday that he had invited Zelenskiy to “take stock of the latest developments of Russia’s war against Ukraine and present his victory plan”. (Reporting by Andrew Gray;