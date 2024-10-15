AGL 38.69 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (2.63%)
AIRLINK 141.00 Increased By ▲ 6.43 (4.78%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
DFML 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (1.5%)
DGKC 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
FCCL 29.50 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.72%)
FFBL 56.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.84%)
FFL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 98.80 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (1.6%)
HUMNL 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.63%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
KOSM 7.65 Increased By ▲ 0.86 (12.67%)
MLCF 36.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.18%)
NBP 69.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-0.67%)
OGDC 170.50 Increased By ▲ 3.50 (2.1%)
PAEL 25.59 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.03%)
PIBTL 6.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-2.08%)
PPL 131.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.84%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 15.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (4.2%)
SEARL 58.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
TELE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
TOMCL 34.83 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.11%)
TPLP 7.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (2.89%)
TREET 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
TRG 44.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.51%)
UNITY 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.36%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,122 Increased By 54.1 (0.6%)
BR30 27,226 Increased By 200.4 (0.74%)
KSE100 85,866 Increased By 604.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 27,237 Increased By 225.2 (0.83%)
Kyrgyzstan premier arrives in Islamabad ahead of all-important SCO summit

Published 15 Oct, 2024 02:51pm
