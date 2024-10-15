AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.12%)
AIRLINK 140.80 Increased By ▲ 6.23 (4.63%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 7.56 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.75%)
DFML 46.07 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.32%)
DGKC 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
FCCL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
FFBL 56.65 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.16%)
FFL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 99.00 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.81%)
HUMNL 14.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.42%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
KOSM 7.72 Increased By ▲ 0.93 (13.7%)
MLCF 36.75 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.24%)
NBP 69.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.66%)
OGDC 170.22 Increased By ▲ 3.22 (1.93%)
PAEL 25.51 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.71%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.37%)
PPL 131.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.77%)
PRL 25.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.14%)
PTC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.93%)
SEARL 58.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
TELE 6.92 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.91%)
TOMCL 34.98 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.55%)
TPLP 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.76%)
TREET 14.00 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.65%)
TRG 44.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.56%)
UNITY 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.36%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,122 Increased By 54.1 (0.6%)
BR30 27,226 Increased By 200.4 (0.74%)
KSE100 85,856 Increased By 594.3 (0.7%)
KSE30 27,237 Increased By 225.8 (0.84%)
Belarus premier arrives in Islamabad ahead of all-important SCO summit

Published 15 Oct, 2024 02:40pm
