AGL 38.50 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.12%)
AIRLINK 141.00 Increased By ▲ 6.43 (4.78%)
BOP 5.44 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.55%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.51 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.08%)
DFML 46.23 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.67%)
DGKC 77.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.13%)
FCCL 29.44 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.51%)
FFBL 56.47 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (0.84%)
FFL 8.59 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 99.00 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.81%)
HUMNL 14.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.35%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.28%)
KOSM 7.67 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (12.96%)
MLCF 36.73 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.18%)
NBP 69.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.66%)
OGDC 170.25 Increased By ▲ 3.25 (1.95%)
PAEL 25.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.26%)
PIBTL 6.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.37%)
PPL 131.50 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.77%)
PRL 25.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.22%)
PTC 15.85 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (3.93%)
SEARL 58.25 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (0.95%)
TELE 6.87 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.18%)
TOMCL 34.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.17%)
TPLP 7.81 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.76%)
TREET 14.01 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.72%)
TRG 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.11%)
UNITY 25.42 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.36%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,122 Increased By 54.1 (0.6%)
BR30 27,226 Increased By 200.4 (0.74%)
KSE100 85,866 Increased By 604.2 (0.71%)
KSE30 27,237 Increased By 225.2 (0.83%)
Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Oil firms, industrial metal miners drag down London’s FTSE 100

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2024 02:30pm

Britain’s benchmark index opened lower on Tuesday, dragged down by heavyweight oil stocks and industrial metal miners, while investors parsed through wage and employment data released earlier in the day.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.1% at 8,283.31 points by 0715 GMT, while the mid-cap index FTSE 250 ticked up 0.2% Oil stocks lost 2.7% and the index was the biggest sectoral loser, after oil prices slid on the back of weaker demand outlook and after a media report said Israel is willing not to strike Iranian oil targets.

Industrial metal miners shed 1.9% as copper prices were pressured by a firmer US dollar and uncertainty about top consumer China’s economic recovery. Meanwhile, Britain’s labour report revealed that the unemployment rate dropped to 4% in the three months through August, down from 4.1%.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the data to be unchanged.

However, wage growth in the UK slowed to its lowest pace in over two years during this period, and job vacancies continued to decline.

These figures are likely to be welcomed by the Bank of England (BoE) as it considers when to cut interest rates again.

The further fall in wage growth, along with signs that the labour market continues to cool, support expectations that the BoE will cut interest rates at its policy meeting in November, Capital Economics said in a note.

Traders have priced in an 83% chance of a rate cut by the BoE at its next meeting.

London stocks regain ground after worst session in two months

Among stocks, Bellway rose to the top of the FTSE 250, up 6.9% after the homebuilder said it expects to build more homes in the 2025 financial year, buoyed by prospects of further reductions in borrowing costs.

The house-builders’ sector led sectoral gains, up 2.9% Paragon Banking Group lost 6.7% after Jefferies downgraded the stock to “hold” from “buy”.

FTSE 100

Comments

200 characters

Oil firms, industrial metal miners drag down London’s FTSE 100

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal gain against US dollar

July-September: PTCL sustains Rs6.3bn in losses

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Pakistan’s SLGL secures transport services deal with Maersk

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Israel will listen to US but make own decisions, Netanyahu’s office says

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Oil plunges 4% as Iran supply disruption concerns ease, demand outlook weakens

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Read more stories