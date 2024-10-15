‘Dining in the dark’ marks White Cane Safety Day

KARACHI: In a groundbreaking display of solidarity and empathy for the visually impaired community, Khaas Foodz and Zaamin Group hosted an exclusive event, “Dining in the Dark,” in celebration of White Cane Safety Day 2024.

This invite-only evening brought together diplomats, corporate elites, media personalities, and social leaders for a unique sensory experience that went beyond sight.

The event aimed to raise awareness about the challenges faced by blind individuals while empowering them through an immersive fine-dining experience.

Guests, seated in complete darkness, relied solely on their other senses—taste, touch, and sound—to enjoy the exquisite cuisine prepared by a talented blind chef, enhancing their appreciation for the daily experiences of visually impaired individuals. The event was a powerful reminder of how small adjustments can foster deeper empathy and inclusivity in society.

Led by the founder of Khaas Foodz, the blind chef Fizza Hussain curated a menu that delighted the senses in innovative ways. With no reliance on visual cues, guests experienced the full range of flavors and textures in each dish, highlighting the remarkable abilities of the chef and other visually impaired individuals. Blindfolded with black stripes, the attendees embraced the darkness as they explored the extraordinary culinary creations using only their heightened senses of smell, taste, and touch.

Adding to the ambiance of the evening was a soul-stirring musical performance by Adnan Ahmed and Khalid MK Anwer, whose talents resonated deeply with the audience. The performances brought a sense of emotional connection, reinforcing the idea that the visually impaired are not defined by their disabilities but by their immense potential. The mesmerizing music created a reflective atmosphere, leaving a lasting impact on all who attended.

Ali Tareen, CEO of Khaas Foodz, emphasized the mission of the event: “We’re bridging gaps and empowering the visually impaired through culinary excellence. This evening was not just about a meal; it was about recognizing the abilities and talents of those who navigate life differently.”

Sarwat Nasim Shah, Managing Director of Zaamin Group, shared her thoughts on the partnership: “Our collaboration with Khaas Foodz showcases our commitment to social responsibility and inclusivity. We want to create more opportunities for individuals with disabilities and spread awareness about the importance of empathy and understanding.”

