Gold prices inch up

KARACHI: The local gold prices inched up on Monday with silver standing firm, traders said. At the week open, gold prices grew by Rs200 to Rs275, 700 per tola and Rs171 to Rs236, 368 per 10 grams, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

On the world market, gold bullion value gained $3 to $2659 per ounce while silver was trading at over $31 per ounce.

Silver prices remained steady on the local market at Rs3050 per tola and Rs2614.88 per 10 grams, the association added.

