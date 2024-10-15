Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-15

Gold prices inch up

Recorder Report Published 15 Oct, 2024 08:32am

KARACHI: The local gold prices inched up on Monday with silver standing firm, traders said. At the week open, gold prices grew by Rs200 to Rs275, 700 per tola and Rs171 to Rs236, 368 per 10 grams, All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association said.

On the world market, gold bullion value gained $3 to $2659 per ounce while silver was trading at over $31 per ounce.

Silver prices remained steady on the local market at Rs3050 per tola and Rs2614.88 per 10 grams, the association added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Gold Gold Prices Pakistan Gold Rates gold spot rate

Comments

200 characters

Gold prices inch up

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Sales tax fraud: Five senior companies’ officials held

‘Judicial dictatorship’ established in country: Punjab PA Speaker

Donations for Gaza, Lebanon: SBP opens ‘PM’s Relief Fund’ account

Sharjeel for completing Red Line BRT project ahead of schedule

Processing for change of jurisdiction of taxpayers: FBR implements FTO recommendation to introduce online module

Read more stories