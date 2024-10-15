Post-arrest bail pleas of three PTI leaders dismissed

LAHORE: An anti terrorism court on Monday dismissed post-arrest bail pleas of PTI-Lahore secretary general Awais Younas, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema and Ahmer Rasheed Bhatti in three separate cases related attacks on police teams.

The court; however, allowed bail to PTI leaders Nauman Majeed, Hammad Ali and 65 activists in cases lodged with three different police stations.

The court announced the decision on the bail petition of Younas in a case registered by Masti Gate police.

Cheema was denied bail in a case lodged by Islampura police; however, her bail petitions were allowed in two other cases of Lorry Adda and Masti Gate police stations.

The court dismissed the bail plea of Bhatti in Masti Gate police case of violence.

The court also adjourned the proceedings in four cases, including the Corps Commander House and Askari Tower attacks, involving former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and other leaders till October 31.

The suspects including Khadija Shah who had been released on bail appeared in the court.

Former MNA Aliya Hamza Malik and Sanam Javed skipped the hearing. The police did not present the detained suspects, including Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Senator Ejaz Chaudhry, and Mian Mehmoodur Rasheed due to security reasons.

