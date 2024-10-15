Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Gold edges lower as US dollar rally curbs upside

Reuters Published October 15, 2024

NEW YORK: Gold prices eased on Monday as broad economic stimulus measures in China, the biggest bullion consumer, failed to invoke investor confidence and a US dollar rally to two-month highs capped upside momentum. Spot gold fell 0.2% to $2,651.00 per ounce by 10:09 a.m. ET (1409 GMT), having hit its highest in over a week earlier in the session. US gold futures eased 0.3% to$2,668.00.

The dollar rose to its highest since mid-August as investors digested China’s weekend stimulus announcements, while the euro extended its fall ahead of a central bank meeting this week. Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue Line Futures, said there were “a lot of little headwinds for gold,” including the China stimulus, stronger dollar, weaker Euro, weaker base metals, and profit-taking. Gold’s record price rally in the last few months has dampened investor sentiment and bullion demand in China.

A stronger dollar makes gold more expensive for other currency holders. Chinese data is double-edged. Weak Chinese data could reduce demand for gold, but a broader slowdown in China could unsettle markets, enhancing gold’s appeal as a safe haven, Zain Vawda, market analyst at MarketPulse by OANDA, said. “Overall, there are still more factors supporting higher gold prices than those weighing against it,” Vawda said.

Investors will also monitor comments from Fed officials this week for more hints on the upcoming rate cuts, along with US retail sales data. Traders see a roughly 84% chance of the Fed cutting rates by 25 basis points at its November meeting. Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion. Spot silver fell 0.7% to $31.30 per ounce, while platinum rose 1% to $994.40. Palladium dropped over 3% to $1,034.50.

