Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-10-15

Saudi eyes electric jets to reach Makkah, new resorts

AFP Published 15 Oct, 2024 06:47am

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s flag carrier is turning to a cash-strapped German firm for electric jets to service routes to new luxury resorts and the holy city of Makkah, an official said.

The aircraft from Munich-based Lilium will provide direct links to hard-to-reach routes along the Red Sea coast and ferry pilgrims directly from Jeddah to Makkah, which does not have an airport, Saudia communications affairs manager Razan Shaker said.

“Our strategy is that it will help in bridging the locations and the cities that don’t have an airport or that are maybe hard to go to,” she told AFP on the sidelines of a logistics forum in Riyadh.

The plans include flying pilgrims to the iconic Fairmont Makkah Clock Royal Tower hotel, near Mecca’s Grand Mosque, where “we’re working on creating a helipad”, she said.

In July Saudia announced it was buying 50 Lilium electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) jets with options to purchase 50 more.

The airline is expected to start taking delivery of the Lilium jets, which seat four to six passengers and fly up to 175 kilometres (109 miles), in 2026.

The Saudia order was “the largest reported firm order of eVTOL aircraft by an airline that plans to operate the aircraft”, a statement said at the time, adding that it “signals a substantial commitment to electric aviation”.

Neither Saudia nor Lilium have disclosed the value of the deal but Daniel Wiegand, Lilium’s chief engineer for innovation, told AFP the aircraft typically goes for between $7 million and $9 million. A filing last month by Lilium to the US Securities and Exchange Commission said the firm “requires additional capital immediately to continue to fund its ongoing operations” and that its “ability to continue as a going concern is highly dependent on our ability to obtain” a German government loan.

Saudi Arabia electric jets

Comments

200 characters

Saudi eyes electric jets to reach Makkah, new resorts

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Sales tax fraud: Five senior companies’ officials held

‘Judicial dictatorship’ established in country: Punjab PA Speaker

Donations for Gaza, Lebanon: SBP opens ‘PM’s Relief Fund’ account

Sharjeel for completing Red Line BRT project ahead of schedule

Processing for change of jurisdiction of taxpayers: FBR implements FTO recommendation to introduce online module

Read more stories