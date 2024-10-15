Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-10-15

Saudi’s MbS will not attend Russia’s BRICS summit

Reuters Published 15 Oct, 2024 06:47am

MOSCOW: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is not expected to attend the Russian-hosted BRICS summit later this month, according to the Kremlin, which said the world’s biggest oil exporter would be represented by the Kingdom’s foreign minister.

BRICS, originally Brazil, Russia, India and China, has expanded in recent years to include South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia has been invited to join the group, but has not yet taken up membership.

President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, said that nine of the 10 BRICS member states would send their leaders, though Saudi Arabia would send its foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, to the summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

Mohammed bin Salman BRICS

Comments

200 characters

Saudi’s MbS will not attend Russia’s BRICS summit

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Sales tax fraud: Five senior companies’ officials held

‘Judicial dictatorship’ established in country: Punjab PA Speaker

Donations for Gaza, Lebanon: SBP opens ‘PM’s Relief Fund’ account

Sharjeel for completing Red Line BRT project ahead of schedule

Processing for change of jurisdiction of taxpayers: FBR implements FTO recommendation to introduce online module

Read more stories