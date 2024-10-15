Saudi’s MbS will not attend Russia’s BRICS summit

MOSCOW: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is not expected to attend the Russian-hosted BRICS summit later this month, according to the Kremlin, which said the world’s biggest oil exporter would be represented by the Kingdom’s foreign minister.

BRICS, originally Brazil, Russia, India and China, has expanded in recent years to include South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and United Arab Emirates. Saudi Arabia has been invited to join the group, but has not yet taken up membership.

President Vladimir Putin’s foreign policy aide, Yuri Ushakov, said that nine of the 10 BRICS member states would send their leaders, though Saudi Arabia would send its foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, to the summit in the Russian city of Kazan.