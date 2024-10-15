Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World Print 2024-10-15

UN urges Mideast ceasefires to avert ‘major regional war’

AFP Published 15 Oct, 2024 06:47am

GENEVA: The UN stressed on Monday the urgent need for ceasefires in both Lebanon and Gaza to avert a broader regional conflict with ramifications for the whole world.

“A ceasefire that is sustained by a meaningful peace process ... is the only way to break the cycle of violence, of hatred, of misery,” said UN refugee chief Filippo Grandi.

Speaking at the start of the UNHCR refugee agency’s annual executive committee meeting in Geneva, he insisted that only a ceasefire could “stem the tide to a major regional war with global implications”. His comments came amid escalating Israeli attacks targeting Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, where more than 1,300 people have been killed and a million displaced since late September, according to Lebanese officials. Hezbollah started firing into northern Israel a year ago to support Hamas following its deadly October 7 attacks that sparked the devastating war in Gaza. The near-daily exchange of fire led to the displacement of tens of thousands of people on both sides of the border even before the escalation last month, when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to crush Hezbollah to allow Israelis displaced by the violence to return home.

UN Mideast ceasefires

Comments

200 characters

UN urges Mideast ceasefires to avert ‘major regional war’

Gwadar International Airport virtually inaugurated: Currency swap among 14 accords inked with China

Economy, trade, environment and socio-cultural linkages: Key decisions to be taken to boost intra-SCO ties

Failure to clear power sector receivables: Fearing credit loss, CPPA-G seeks extension of IFRS-9 exemption

Sindh launches Hari Card: Bilawal for equal provincial representation, judicial reforms

To be shared with IMF: MoF asks ministries to submit 17 SOEs’ makeover plans

Sales tax fraud: Five senior companies’ officials held

‘Judicial dictatorship’ established in country: Punjab PA Speaker

Donations for Gaza, Lebanon: SBP opens ‘PM’s Relief Fund’ account

Sharjeel for completing Red Line BRT project ahead of schedule

Processing for change of jurisdiction of taxpayers: FBR implements FTO recommendation to introduce online module

Read more stories