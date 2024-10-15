China stocks rally slows as stimulus sugar-hit subsides

SHANGHAI: China’s stock markets pressed ahead in heavy trade on Monday as stimulus promises lifted property shares, though without re-igniting the euphoria of late last month as investors wait on the next batch of economic data and authorities’ response.

The Shanghai Composite closed 2.1% higher and the blue chip CSI300 rose 1.9%, with mainland stocks adding more than $200 billion in market value.

Hong Kong shares were bumpy, swinging the Hang Seng 1% lower in afternoon trade.

China’s financial markets have been on a rollercoaster ride and turnover records have tumbled since late September when a series of rate cuts and announcements raised expectations of a major government rescue effort for China’s ailing economy.

At a Saturday news conference Finance Minister Lan Foan reiterated plans to help, promising to raise government debt and use the proceeds to drive growth.

Even though he did not spell out exactly how much the government will spend or how quickly, there was enough in his tone to keep markets broadly encouraged and real estate shares in particular went up in Hong Kong and the mainland.

“The Chinese government is playing the long game here,” said Joseph Lai, chief investment officer at Ox Capital in Sydney.

“There is now a resolve and drive to deliver steady growth for the economy. In this sense, this is better than the government floating up a number to please folks in the next two months.”

China’s yuan fell about 0.2% to 7.0792 per dollar while five-year government bond futures inched lower.

The CSI300 real estate index rose 3.9% and the construction-engineering index was up 3.4%. Healthcare and consumer staples shares were more muted but recovered early losses to notch small gains.

China’s long slump in consumer confidence and the property sector is a by-product of a drive by the Communist Party leadership to reduce debt and root out corruption. Debt restructuring and borrowing promises have encouraged investors that generating growth is top of mind for policymakers.

Goldman Sachs estimated that measures announced on Saturday and last week would possibly add 0.4 percentage points to growth next year, and the bank’s analysts upgraded a 2025 real GDP growth forecast from 4.3% to 4.7%.

The CSI300 is up more than 20% since a slew of policy announcements began on Sept. 24 and investors say furious gains may be giving way to a more steady market.