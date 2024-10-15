Markets Print 2024-10-15
Kibor interbank offered rates
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 14, 2024). ========================== KIBOR...
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 14, 2024).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 17.35 17.85
2-Week 17.31 17.81
1-Month 17.11 17.61
3-Month 15.72 15.97
6-Month 14.45 14.70
9-Month 14.09 14.59
1-Year 13.60 14.10
==========================
Data source: SBP
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments