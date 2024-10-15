Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-15

Kibor interbank offered rates

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 14, 2024). ========================== KIBOR...
Published 15 Oct, 2024 06:47am

KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (October 14, 2024).

==========================
           KIBOR
==========================
Tenor        BID     OFFER
==========================
1-Week      17.35    17.85
2-Week      17.31    17.81
1-Month     17.11    17.61
3-Month     15.72    15.97
6-Month     14.45    14.70
9-Month     14.09    14.59
1-Year      13.60    14.10
==========================

Data source: SBP

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Comments

200 characters

