KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 14, 2024).

============================================================================= ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF ============================================================================= Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing No. Date ============================================================================= OP-2 SM Disc Gac Pakistan 13-10-2024 Navigator Mogas OP-3 M.t Mardan Disc Pakistan National Crude Oil Ship Corpt 13-10-2024 B-10/B-11 Nostromo Load Ocean 12-10-2024 Clinkers Services B-11/B-12 Summit Sw Disc Seahawks 13-10-2024 General Cargo B-13/B-14 Clipper Disc Bulk Shipping 07-10-2024 Teresa General Agencies Cargo B-16/B-17 Ocean Disc General Legend Shipping Feather Cargo & Logistics 12-10-2024 ============================================================================= Alongside WEST Wharf ============================================================================= B-26/B-27 Hansa Disc Load Hapag-Lloyd 13-10-2024 Europe Container Pakistan B-28/B-29 Ital Disc Load Green Pak 13-10-2024 Universo Container Shipping ============================================================================= Alongside SOUTH Wharf ============================================================================= Sapt-2 MscPratiti Disc Load Msc Agency 14-10-2024 Container Pakistan Sapt-3 Apl Antwerp Disc Load CmaCgm 13-10-2024 Container Pakistan Sapt-4 Hyudai Disc Load United Marine 13-10-2024 Jakarta Container Agencies ============================================================================= Expected Sailing ============================================================================= Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Clipper Teresa 14-10-2024 Disc General Seahawks Cargo Asia Global Ital Universo 14-10-2024 Disc Load Green Pak Container Shipping Hyundai 14-10-2024 Disc Load United Marine Jakarta Container Agencies Apl Antwerp 14-10-2024 Disc Load CmaCgm Container Pakistan Hansa Europe 14-10-2024 Disc Load Hapag-Lloyd Container Pakistan ============================================================================= Expected Arrivals ============================================================================= Zhong Gu 14-10-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeders Bo Hai Ship Agency Pak Kmtc Colombo 14-10-2024 D/L Container United Marine Agencies Independent Spirit 14-10-2024 D/L Container Riazeda Mol Presence 14-10-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network Express Pakistan Yangze 7 14-10-2024 D/55000 Rock WMA Shipcare Phosphate Services SpilKartini 15-10-2024 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan Ever Legion 15-10-2024 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping ============================================================================= Ship Sailed ============================================================================= Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent Vessel Date Cargo ============================================================================= Dolphin 08 14-10-2024 Tanker - X-Press Cassiopeia 14-10-2024 Container Ship - Eurohoria 14-10-2024 Container Ship - Centurion Signifer 14-10-2024 Clinkers - Karlskrona 14-10-2024 Container Ship - African Loon 14-10-2024 Cement - ============================================================================= PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE ============================================================================= Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing Date ============================================================================= MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- MW-1 Apex Cement Crystal Sea Shi Oct. 11, 2024 MW-2 Karpathos Rice East Wind Oct. 13, 2024 Dawn ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- PIBT Yasa Aysen Coal East Wind Oct. 10, 2024 PIBT Bridge Coal East Wind Oct. 12, 2024 Catherine ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- LCT Solar Catei Palm oil Alpine Oct. 13, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Apollon-D Container GAC Oct. 13, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2nd Container Terminal ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- QICT Maersk Container GAC Oct. 13, 2024 Saratoga ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- FAP Nord Taipei Lentiles Sea Trader Oct. 11, 2024 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL ----------------------------------------------------------------------------- EVTL Isabella Chemicals Alpine Oct. 13, 2024 Kosan ============================================================================= DEPARTURE ============================================================================= Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date ============================================================================= EXPECTED Departures ============================================================================= Maersk Saratoga Container GAC Oct. 14, 2024 Mol Presence Container GAC -do- Yasa Aysen Coal East Wind -do- Isabella Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do- Nord Taipei Lentiles Sea Trader -do- ============================================================================= OUTERANCHORAGE ============================================================================= Mol Presence Container GAC Oct. 14, 2024 MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do- Agios Nikolas Fertilizer Bulk Shipping -do- Milaha Ras Laffan LNG GSA -do- Haj Muhammad Cement Crystal Sea Ship Waiting for Berths Rasha Cement Ever Green -do- Captain Dimtris Cement Ever Green -do- Valentina Rice Global Maritime -do- African Herrier Rice GAC -do- Doris Rice East Wind -do- Happy Hero Rice East Wind -do- Alea Rice Universal -do- Akti-A Palm oil Alpine -do- Falcon Royal Palm oil Alpine -do- No.5 Ocean Pioneer Soyabean oil Alpine -do- KS Camellia Steel Coil GAC -do- Veniz-1 Steel Blade Ever Green -do- Maya Gas-1 LPG M International -do- ============================================================================= EXPECTED ARRIVAL ============================================================================= Leonidas Coal Alpine Oct. 14, 2024 SC Taipei Chemical GSA -do- Mundra Express Container GAC Oct. 15, 2024 Maersk Cairo Container GAC -do- =============================================================================

