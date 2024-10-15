Oct 15, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-15

Shipping Intelligence

Recorder Report Published 15 Oct, 2024 06:47am

KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 14, 2024).

=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth             Ship           Working        Agent                Berthing
No.                                                                      Date
=============================================================================
OP-2              SM             Disc           Gac Pakistan       13-10-2024
                  Navigator      Mogas
OP-3              M.t Mardan     Disc           Pakistan National
                                 Crude Oil      Ship Corpt         13-10-2024
B-10/B-11         Nostromo       Load           Ocean              12-10-2024
                                 Clinkers       Services
B-11/B-12         Summit Sw      Disc           Seahawks           13-10-2024
                                 General Cargo
B-13/B-14         Clipper        Disc           Bulk Shipping      07-10-2024
                  Teresa         General        Agencies
                                 Cargo
B-16/B-17         Ocean          Disc General   Legend Shipping
                  Feather        Cargo          & Logistics        12-10-2024
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27         Hansa          Disc Load      Hapag-Lloyd        13-10-2024
                  Europe         Container      Pakistan
B-28/B-29         Ital           Disc Load      Green Pak          13-10-2024
                  Universo       Container      Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2            MscPratiti     Disc Load      Msc Agency         14-10-2024
                                 Container      Pakistan
Sapt-3            Apl Antwerp    Disc Load      CmaCgm             13-10-2024
                                 Container      Pakistan
Sapt-4            Hyudai         Disc Load      United Marine      13-10-2024
                  Jakarta        Container      Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of           Expected       Expected Arrival                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Clipper Teresa    14-10-2024     Disc General                        Seahawks
                                 Cargo                            Asia Global
Ital Universo     14-10-2024     Disc Load                          Green Pak
                                 Container                           Shipping
Hyundai           14-10-2024     Disc Load                      United Marine
Jakarta                          Container                           Agencies
Apl Antwerp       14-10-2024     Disc Load                             CmaCgm
                                 Container                           Pakistan
Hansa Europe      14-10-2024     Disc Load                        Hapag-Lloyd
                                 Container                           Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Zhong Gu          14-10-2024     D/L Container                X-Press Feeders
Bo Hai                                                        Ship Agency Pak
Kmtc Colombo      14-10-2024     D/L Container                  United Marine
                                                                     Agencies
Independent
Spirit            14-10-2024     D/L Container                        Riazeda
Mol Presence      14-10-2024     D/L Container                  Ocean Network
                                                             Express Pakistan
Yangze 7          14-10-2024     D/55000 Rock                    WMA Shipcare
                                 Phosphate                           Services
SpilKartini       15-10-2024     D/L Container                  OOCL Pakistan
Ever Legion       15-10-2024     D/L Container             Green Pak Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of           Departure      Ships Departures                       Agent
Vessel            Date           Cargo
=============================================================================
Dolphin 08        14-10-2024     Tanker                                     -
X-Press
Cassiopeia        14-10-2024     Container Ship                             -
Eurohoria         14-10-2024     Container Ship                             -
Centurion
Signifer          14-10-2024     Clinkers                                   -
Karlskrona        14-10-2024     Container Ship                             -
African Loon      14-10-2024     Cement                                     -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth             Vessel         Working        Agent                Berthing
                                                                         Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1              Apex           Cement         Crystal Sea Shi Oct. 11, 2024
MW-2              Karpathos      Rice           East Wind       Oct. 13, 2024
                  Dawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT              Yasa Aysen     Coal           East Wind       Oct. 10, 2024
PIBT              Bridge         Coal           East Wind       Oct. 12, 2024
                  Catherine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT               Solar Catei    Palm oil       Alpine          Oct. 13, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Apollon-D      Container      GAC             Oct. 13, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT              Maersk         Container      GAC             Oct. 13, 2024
                  Saratoga
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP               Nord Taipei    Lentiles       Sea Trader      Oct. 11, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL              Isabella       Chemicals      Alpine          Oct. 13, 2024
                  Kosan
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel            Commodity      Ship Agent                    Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Saratoga          Container      GAC                            Oct. 14, 2024
Mol Presence      Container      GAC                                     -do-
Yasa Aysen        Coal           East Wind                               -do-
Isabella Kosan    Chemicals      Alpine                                  -do-
Nord Taipei       Lentiles       Sea Trader                              -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Mol Presence      Container      GAC                            Oct. 14, 2024
MSC Positano      Container      MSC PAK                                 -do-
Agios Nikolas     Fertilizer     Bulk Shipping                           -do-
Milaha Ras
Laffan            LNG            GSA                                     -do-
Haj Muhammad      Cement         Crystal Sea Ship          Waiting for Berths
Rasha             Cement         Ever Green                              -do-
Captain Dimtris   Cement         Ever Green                              -do-
Valentina         Rice           Global Maritime                         -do-
African Herrier   Rice           GAC                                     -do-
Doris             Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Happy Hero        Rice           East Wind                               -do-
Alea              Rice           Universal                               -do-
Akti-A            Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
Falcon Royal      Palm oil       Alpine                                  -do-
No.5 Ocean
Pioneer           Soyabean oil   Alpine                                  -do-
KS Camellia       Steel Coil     GAC                                     -do-
Veniz-1           Steel Blade    Ever Green                              -do-
Maya Gas-1        LPG            M International                         -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Leonidas          Coal           Alpine                         Oct. 14, 2024
SC Taipei         Chemical       GSA                                     -do-
Mundra
Express           Container      GAC                            Oct. 15, 2024
Maersk Cairo      Container      GAC                                     -do-
=============================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

