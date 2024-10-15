KARACHI: Karachi Shipping Intelligence report incorporating changes till 7 am on Monday (October 14, 2024).
=============================================================================
ALONGSIDE EAST WHARF
=============================================================================
Berth Ship Working Agent Berthing
No. Date
=============================================================================
OP-2 SM Disc Gac Pakistan 13-10-2024
Navigator Mogas
OP-3 M.t Mardan Disc Pakistan National
Crude Oil Ship Corpt 13-10-2024
B-10/B-11 Nostromo Load Ocean 12-10-2024
Clinkers Services
B-11/B-12 Summit Sw Disc Seahawks 13-10-2024
General Cargo
B-13/B-14 Clipper Disc Bulk Shipping 07-10-2024
Teresa General Agencies
Cargo
B-16/B-17 Ocean Disc General Legend Shipping
Feather Cargo & Logistics 12-10-2024
=============================================================================
Alongside WEST Wharf
=============================================================================
B-26/B-27 Hansa Disc Load Hapag-Lloyd 13-10-2024
Europe Container Pakistan
B-28/B-29 Ital Disc Load Green Pak 13-10-2024
Universo Container Shipping
=============================================================================
Alongside SOUTH Wharf
=============================================================================
Sapt-2 MscPratiti Disc Load Msc Agency 14-10-2024
Container Pakistan
Sapt-3 Apl Antwerp Disc Load CmaCgm 13-10-2024
Container Pakistan
Sapt-4 Hyudai Disc Load United Marine 13-10-2024
Jakarta Container Agencies
=============================================================================
Expected Sailing
=============================================================================
Name of Expected Expected Arrival Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Clipper Teresa 14-10-2024 Disc General Seahawks
Cargo Asia Global
Ital Universo 14-10-2024 Disc Load Green Pak
Container Shipping
Hyundai 14-10-2024 Disc Load United Marine
Jakarta Container Agencies
Apl Antwerp 14-10-2024 Disc Load CmaCgm
Container Pakistan
Hansa Europe 14-10-2024 Disc Load Hapag-Lloyd
Container Pakistan
=============================================================================
Expected Arrivals
=============================================================================
Zhong Gu 14-10-2024 D/L Container X-Press Feeders
Bo Hai Ship Agency Pak
Kmtc Colombo 14-10-2024 D/L Container United Marine
Agencies
Independent
Spirit 14-10-2024 D/L Container Riazeda
Mol Presence 14-10-2024 D/L Container Ocean Network
Express Pakistan
Yangze 7 14-10-2024 D/55000 Rock WMA Shipcare
Phosphate Services
SpilKartini 15-10-2024 D/L Container OOCL Pakistan
Ever Legion 15-10-2024 D/L Container Green Pak Shipping
=============================================================================
Ship Sailed
=============================================================================
Name of Departure Ships Departures Agent
Vessel Date Cargo
=============================================================================
Dolphin 08 14-10-2024 Tanker -
X-Press
Cassiopeia 14-10-2024 Container Ship -
Eurohoria 14-10-2024 Container Ship -
Centurion
Signifer 14-10-2024 Clinkers -
Karlskrona 14-10-2024 Container Ship -
African Loon 14-10-2024 Cement -
=============================================================================
PORT QASIM INTELLIGENCE
=============================================================================
Berth Vessel Working Agent Berthing
Date
=============================================================================
MULTI PURPOSE TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
MW-1 Apex Cement Crystal Sea Shi Oct. 11, 2024
MW-2 Karpathos Rice East Wind Oct. 13, 2024
Dawn
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PAKISTAN INTERNATIONAL BULK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
PIBT Yasa Aysen Coal East Wind Oct. 10, 2024
PIBT Bridge Coal East Wind Oct. 12, 2024
Catherine
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LIQUID CARGO TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
LCT Solar Catei Palm oil Alpine Oct. 13, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QASIM INTERNATIONAL CONTAINER TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Apollon-D Container GAC Oct. 13, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
2nd Container Terminal
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
QICT Maersk Container GAC Oct. 13, 2024
Saratoga
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
GRAIN & FERTILIZER TEMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
FAP Nord Taipei Lentiles Sea Trader Oct. 11, 2024
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
ENGRO VOPAK TERMINAL
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
EVTL Isabella Chemicals Alpine Oct. 13, 2024
Kosan
=============================================================================
DEPARTURE
=============================================================================
Vessel Commodity Ship Agent Departure Date
=============================================================================
EXPECTED Departures
=============================================================================
Maersk
Saratoga Container GAC Oct. 14, 2024
Mol Presence Container GAC -do-
Yasa Aysen Coal East Wind -do-
Isabella Kosan Chemicals Alpine -do-
Nord Taipei Lentiles Sea Trader -do-
=============================================================================
OUTERANCHORAGE
=============================================================================
Mol Presence Container GAC Oct. 14, 2024
MSC Positano Container MSC PAK -do-
Agios Nikolas Fertilizer Bulk Shipping -do-
Milaha Ras
Laffan LNG GSA -do-
Haj Muhammad Cement Crystal Sea Ship Waiting for Berths
Rasha Cement Ever Green -do-
Captain Dimtris Cement Ever Green -do-
Valentina Rice Global Maritime -do-
African Herrier Rice GAC -do-
Doris Rice East Wind -do-
Happy Hero Rice East Wind -do-
Alea Rice Universal -do-
Akti-A Palm oil Alpine -do-
Falcon Royal Palm oil Alpine -do-
No.5 Ocean
Pioneer Soyabean oil Alpine -do-
KS Camellia Steel Coil GAC -do-
Veniz-1 Steel Blade Ever Green -do-
Maya Gas-1 LPG M International -do-
=============================================================================
EXPECTED ARRIVAL
=============================================================================
Leonidas Coal Alpine Oct. 14, 2024
SC Taipei Chemical GSA -do-
Mundra
Express Container GAC Oct. 15, 2024
Maersk Cairo Container GAC -do-
=============================================================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2024
Comments