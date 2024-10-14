AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
World Print 2024-10-14

Iran FM says ‘no red lines’ in defending itself

AFP Published 14 Oct, 2024 06:24am

BAGHDAD: Iran’s top diplomat said Sunday there would be “no red lines” in defending the country’s people and interests, but efforts would continue to “contain an all-out war in our region”.

Israel has vowed a response to Iran’s October 1 missile attack which Tehran said was in retaliation for the killing of militant leaders in the region and a general in its Revolutionary Guards.

“While we have made tremendous efforts in recent days to contain an all-out war in our region, I say it clearly that we have no red lines in defending our people and interests,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi posted on X.

He arrived in Baghdad on Sunday for talks with Iraqi officials in Iran’s latest high-level diplomatic efforts ahead of Israel’s anticipated attack.

At a joint news conference with his Iraqi counterpart, Araghchi said Iran was “fully prepared for a war situation ... but we do not want war, we want peace.”

He said Iran would continue consultations “to prevent the escalation of tension in the region and to work for peace and ceasefire” in Gaza and Lebanon.

Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein said Baghdad was against a regional war spreading to Iran.

“The continuation of the war and its expansion towards the Islamic Republic of Iran and (Israel’s) exploitation of Iraqi airspace as a corridor is completely unacceptable and rejected,” Hussein said.

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has vowed that his country’s response will be “deadly, precise, and surprising”.

After Baghdad, Araghchi will head to Oman, the Iranian ISNA news agency reported.

On Thursday in Qatar Araghchi met Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani for talks on the wars in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon.

Doha has been mediating talks aimed at a Gaza ceasefire and has also called for a truce in Lebanon.

A day earlier, Araghchi met Saudi Arabia’s de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and his Saudi counterpart, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

Tehran had said the talks were aimed at providing “better conditions” for Palestinians and Lebanese under Israeli attacks.

