Oct 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Chinese Premier Li Qiang presented guard of honour at PM House in Pakistan

Published 14 Oct, 2024 04:44pm

Comments

200 characters

Chinese Premier Li Qiang presented guard of honour at PM House in Pakistan

Rupee remains largely stable against US dollar

ADB appoints Xiaoqin Fan as new country director for Pakistan

Siemens Pakistan to sell energy portfolio to Siemens Gamesa for Rs17.8bn

PPL begins oil & gas production from Punjab

Oil prices erase last week’s gains on China demand woes

Engro Fertilizers’ earnings stand at Rs8.6bn in 3QCY24, down 11% YoY

Nobel economics prize goes to researchers of prosperity

Kamran Ghulam replaces Babar in Pakistan’s playing XI for second Test

Hezbollah drone strike kills four, wounds dozens at Israeli base

Govt may collect Rs300bn from agri tax

Read more stories