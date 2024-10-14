Oct 14, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

Recorder headlines

Published 14 Oct, 2024 03:59pm
Recorder headlines: October 14, 2024 (4pm)

Comments

200 characters

Recorder headlines

Intra-day update: rupee records marginal improvement against US dollar

ADB appoints Xiaoqin Fan as new country director for Pakistan

Govt may collect Rs300bn from agri tax

Forex reserves will touch $11bn in two weeks: Aurangzeb

Oil prices erase last week’s gains on China demand woes

Siemens Pakistan to sell energy portfolio to Siemens Gamesa for Rs17.8bn

Russia says more than 30,000 evacuated from areas bordering Ukraine

Govt stops payments to 18 IPPs ahead of negotiations?

Govt decides to divide NTDC into two entities

Complaints against bureaucracy: cell made to facilitate NAB

Read more stories