Futures spread down 38bps

KARACHI: The futures spread declined by 38bps to 15.38 percent on the last day of the outgoing week. Trading activities on the futures counter improved as average daily volumes increased by 35.1 percent to 124.84 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 92.38 million shares.

Average daily traded value on the futures counter increased by 68.0 percent to Rs 7.82 billion during this week against previous week’s Rs 4.66 billion.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024