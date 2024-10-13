AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-13

PTI, Taliban two sides of same coin: Azma

Published 13 Oct, 2024 07:15am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and the Taliban are two sides of the same coin both are enemies of Pakistan’s development and prosperity.

Talking to media, here Saturday, Azma said that the PTI has declared war against the state, and they will be treated as any enemy would be treated in wartime. She accused the PTI of kidnapping its parliamentarians and holding them hostage in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. She described PTI as a fascist party that would go to any extent to fulfil its agenda.

Azma emphasized that all political parties, including the media and judiciary, must unite against these enemies of the state. Without eliminating this chaos, the country cannot move forward. She noted that when the PTI was in power, no one would even answer their calls.

Now that 12 heads of state are visiting Pakistan, the PTI is in distress, she said, adding: They (PTI) alternately invite India’s foreign minister to their protests and threaten to shut down Islamabad. They cannot digest the country’s progress.” She criticized the PTI’s leadership for standing against national development, stability, and economic relief.

She pointed out that the PTI’s information secretary announces attacks from secret locations while the party leaders work from home, using children to take the brunt of police actions. If they have the courage, they should lead their so-called revolution themselves. She accused them of dramatizing harassment from agencies while hiding their people, including Zain Qureshi.

The minister mentioned that the Prime Minister is personally monitoring the preparations for the SCO conference. She asserted that the PTI and anti-state elements are unhappy with this conference. The planned chaos, violence, and destruction on the conference day prove that PTI is against the country’s development and is a terrorist organization that has always worked against national interests, she added.

She further added that PTI’s members are under significant pressure, with their families longing to meet them. She claimed that they are even more advanced in manipulation than Indian Tamil films.

Bokhari urged all patriotic citizens, including their MPs and MNAs, to oppose PTI’s anti-national agenda. She lamented that they want to hinder foreign investment and prevent people from accessing basic needs like “Sasti Roti”, Kissan cards, free tractors, laptops, motorcycles, and free medicines.

She stated that the PTI’s province is billions in debt, lacking even a plan to reduce bread prices. She called upon the PTI to refrain from creating chaos, emphasizing that everyone must unite against their anti-national agenda. The country cannot endure any more chaos, violence, or destruction, she said.

