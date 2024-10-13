AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-13

PPL recognised as ‘best petroleum company’ by FPCCI

Published 13 Oct, 2024

KARACHI: Pakistan Petroleum Limited (PPL) has been conferred the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FPCCI) Best Performance Excellence Award on its outstanding performance in the Petroleum Sector.

The Honourable President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari presented the award to Syed Mahmood ul Hassan General Manager Shared Services, PPL at FPCCI’s 12th Achievement Awards Ceremony held on October 8 at Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad. The ceremony was graced by high profile dignitaries, including leading exporters, businessmen, parliamentarians and bureaucrats.

FPCCI’s annual achievement awards recognizes excellence in various business endeavours, including skill development, energy, finance, exports, investment, tourism and construction, that enable to boost the economy and has a positive impact at the regional and national level.

