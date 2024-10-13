AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 13, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-13

Over 5,400 students take part in SAU entry test

Recorder Report Published 13 Oct, 2024 06:46am

HYDERABAD: More than 5,426 candidates from across Pakistan participated in the entry test for Sindh Agriculture University (SAU), Tandojam, for undergraduate admissions in the 2024-25 academic year.

The entry test, conducted on Saturday at four different centers, included 955 female candidates among the total of 5,426 participants, all competing for various undergraduate programs.

The test centers were established at Public School Hyderabad, Public School Sukkur, SAU Campus Umerkot, and the Balochistan University of Information Technology, Engineering, and Management Sciences (BUITEMS), Quetta.

According to the university’s official statement, 4091 candidates, including 631 females, appeared at the Hyderabad center. At Umerkot Campus, 579 male and 77 female students took the test, while 566 male and 57 female candidates participated in Sukkur. In Quetta, 54 male and 2 female candidates took the test.

The entry test consisted of 100 multiple-choice questions (MCQs), which candidates had to complete within 100 minutes. The seat allocation for successful candidates includes 1,785 seats at the main campus, 318 at the Umerkot campus, and 220 at other centers.

Strict security measures were in place at all test centers, including walk-through gates and the deployment of police and university security personnel to ensure a smooth and safe testing environment.

Vice Chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, Dr. Fateh Marri, visited the main test center at Public School Hyderabad to oversee the arrangements. He praised the excellent management and commended the enthusiasm of the candidates.

Dr. Fateh Marri highlighted that the large turnout of students reflects the growing interest in SAU’s undergraduate programs. He also emphasized that the university is introducing new, market-oriented degree programs aimed at equipping students with modern agricultural knowledge and skills, essential for contributing to the country’s development.

Dr. Marri told that they have announced special fee packages for female students at Khairpur College of Agricultural Engineering and Technology and the Umerkot campus, as well as various scholarships for deserving students.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Students SAU SAU entry test

Comments

200 characters

Over 5,400 students take part in SAU entry test

Effective Oct 16: Substantial increase in fuel prices likely

Anti-corruption initiative faces setback: FIA allegedly starts colluding with Discos’ officials

Thar coalfield phase-II: Sindh govt sounds alarm over delay in financial close

Power tools: New customs values fixed

7 PMs, India’s EAM, Iran’s VP to attend moot

Oct 15-16 SCO summit: PM reviews preparations

Govt shares draft of proposed 26th Amendment

Dar due in Karachi today

5G spectrum auction: NERA selected for consultancy services

Amendments Bill: SC to take up petitions on 17th

Read more stories