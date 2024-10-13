Gold prices see further gains

KARACHI: The local gold prices saw further gains on Saturday after the global bullion value crossed $2650 per ounce, traders said.

At the week end, gold gained Rs1600 to reach Rs275,500 per tola and Rs1372 to Rs236, 197 per 10 grams, according to All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association.

On the world market, gold prices went up by $16 to $2656 per ounce while silver was available at $31.50 per ounce.

Silver prices on the local market remained stable at Rs3050 per tola and Rs2614.88 per 10 grams, the association added.

