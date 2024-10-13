AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Gold prices extend gains

Reuters Published 13 Oct, 2024 06:46am

NEW YORK: Gold extended gains after the release of the latest data on US producer prices on Friday, as the US dollar pulled back from two-month highs on heightened expectations for a Federal Reserve rate cut in November.

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,647.55 per ounce by 1316 GMT. US gold futures gained about 1% to $2,665. US producer prices were unchanged in September, pointing to a still-favourable inflation outlook and supporting views that the Fed would cut interest rates again next month.

“After stronger-than-expected US jobs data and higher-than-expected inflation data, the market is a bit split on how many rate cuts we will see from the Fed over the coming months,” UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.

Data on Thursday showed US consumer prices rose slightly more than expected in September, but the annual increase in inflation was the smallest in more than 3-1/2 years.

Slowly cooling inflation and a US job market that remains strong but at the risk of deteriorating give a green light for more interest-rate cuts in coming months, Fed policymakers indicated on Thursday.

The CME FedWatch tool shows markets currently see an 84.4% chance of a 25-basis-point rate reduction in November and a 15.6% probability of the Fed keeping rates on hold.

“Gold prices are likely to stay volatile in the short term, but we look for higher prices as we look for further rate cuts by the Fed,” Staunovo said. Gold is on track for its second straight week of declines after prices retreated from a record high of $2,685.42 hit last month.

Physical gold dealers in India charged premiums for the first time in two months this week as the upcoming festival season attracted some jewellery buying.

Spot silver rose 0.7% to $31.41 per ounce and platinum climbed 1.2% to $979.20. Both metals were headed for weekly declines. Palladium firmed 0.2% at $1,071 and was up nearly 6% for the week.

Gold Prices

