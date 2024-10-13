Spot rate gains Rs300 per maund

LAHORE: The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association (KCA) on Saturday increased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,000 per maund.

Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the local cotton market remained tight and the trading volume remained satisfactory.

He also told that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,300 to Rs 8,600 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 9,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

1200 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 17, 800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1400 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1600 bales of Khair Pur, 2200 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 800 bales of Rohri, 600 bales of Shahdad Pur were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 200 bales of Kotri were sold at Rs 17,700 per maund, 400 bales of Rshim Yar Khan were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Chishtian were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund, 800 bales of Layyah were sold at Rs 18,000 to Rs 18,100 per maund, 400 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,050 per maund, 100 bales of Yazman Mandi, 800 bales of Haroonabad were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Vehari were sold in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Bahawalpur, 600 bales of Shujaabad, 400 bales of Marrot were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 400 bales of Fort Abbas were sold in between Rs 17,750 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Ahmed Pur East were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 200 bales of Noor Pur Noranga, 200 bales of Galay Wal were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund and 400 bales of Bahawalnagar were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund.

The Spot Rate Committee of the Karachi Cotton Association increased the spot rate by Rs 3,00 per maund and closed it at Rs 18,000 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per Kg.

