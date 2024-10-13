Soy, corn futures down

CHICAGO: Soy and corn futures turned lower on Friday after the US Department of Agriculture’s supply and demand report confirmed the advancing harvests in the US will be some of the largest on record.

Wheat futures also lost ground after the USDA raised its global wheat supply outlook, though traders continue to eye overly dry weather and escalating tensions in the Black Sea breadbasket region.

CBOT corn ticked down 22 cents to $4.16-1/2 a bushel, and soybeans lost 6 cents to $10.08-3/4 a bushel as of 1733 GMT. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 7-1/4 cents at $5.96-1/2 per bushel.

US farmers produced even more corn than expected this year, the USDA said, expanding its forecast for the nation’s second-biggest harvest ever.