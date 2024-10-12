Spot rate unchanged amid modest trading

LAHORE: The local cotton market on Friday remained steady and the trading volume remained satisfactory. Cotton Analyst Naseem Usman told Business Recorder that the rate of cotton in Sindh is in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Sindh is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Punjab is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,200 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Punjab is in between Rs 7,200 to Rs 8,400 per 40 kg.

The rate of cotton in Balochistan is in between Rs 17,700 to Rs 18,000 per maund. The rate of Phutti in Balochistan is in between Rs 7,400 to Rs 8,000 per 40 kg. The rate of Balochi Cotton is in between Rs 18,800 to Rs 19,000 per maund.

Around, 1200 bales of Tando Adam were sold in between Rs 17,725 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 800 bales of Sanghar were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1200 bales of Khair Pur were sold in between Rs 17,900 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 1000 bales of Saleh Pat were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 17,900 per maund, 1000 bales of Yazman Mandi, 400 bales of Bahwalpur, 400 bales of Marrot, 600 bales of Lodhran, 800 bqales of Fort Abbas, 200 bales of Rahim Yar Khan, 400 bales of Ahmed Pur East, 400 bales of Faqeer Wali, 400 bales of Haroonabad, were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Shujabad were sold in between Rs 17,800 to Rs 18,000 per maund, 600 bales of Burewala were sold in between Rs 17,750 to Rs 17,800 per maund, 400 bales of Chichawatni were sold at Rs 17,800 per maund, 1000 bales of Mianwali were sold at Rs 18,000 per maund and 600 bales of Vehari were sold at Rs 17,900 per maund.

The Spot remained unchanged at Rs 17,700 per maund. Polyester Fiber was available at Rs 357 per kg.

