AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 12, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-12

NA body concerned about irregularities in MDCAT examination result

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 12 Oct, 2024 07:17am

ISLAMABAD: The National Assembly Standing Committee on National Health Services and Regulations, Friday, while expressing concerns and raising serious questions over the reported irregularities in the MDCAT examination result, 2024,recommended several reforms aimed at restoring confidence in the MDCAT examination process.

The meeting, which was held here under the chairmanship of Dr Mahesh Kumar Malani, emphasised that the MDCAT’s credibility and fairness are critical to the future of Pakistan’s aspiring medical and dental students.

The committee also raised concerns over the inconsistencies in the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) 2024 results and recommended that complete FSC result should be made mandatory criterion for eligibility in the MDCAT.

The committee voiced apprehension over the alarmingly high scores, with the top students achieving 199 out of 200 marks in the admission test. This unprecedented result had prompted questions about the integrity of the examination process, pointing towards potential discrepancies within the system.

The committee stressed the importance of addressing the concerns of both students and their parents, noting that the issue was currently under review by the Sindh High Court (SHC).

The committee proposed that all educational boards should conduct their exams earlier, allowing students to appear in the MDCAT based on their final board results, ensuring more accurate assessments.

The committee also took a firm stance on universities found to have involved in discrepancies in the MDCAT process, suggesting that they should not be given the opportunity to conduct the exam again in the future.

To prevent future issues, the committee proposed that a centralised committee should be made be responsible for creating the examination paper, with accountability measures in place in case of errors or discrepancies.

The committee called for the implementation of IT-based systems to enhance the transparency and efficiency of the exam process. A detailed post-hoc analysis of MDCAT results provided by various universities revealed significant inconsistencies with UHS Lahore and DUHS Karachi with the highest score of 199.

Given these results the committee suggested that if allegations of misconduct were proven true, a re-conduct of the MDCAT exams should be considered to safeguard the interests of the students.

The meeting concluded with a call for swift and decisive action to ensure the integrity of future MDCAT exams and restore the trust of students, parents and educational institutions alike.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

MDCAT NA panel MDCAT test MDCAT exam MDCAT examination result

Comments

200 characters

NA body concerned about irregularities in MDCAT examination result

Fund sets 22 SBs and conditionalities

EFS ends: Exporters now to pay regular income tax: IMF

IMF told: Two Discos’ sell-off to wrap up by Jan-end

Power sector: Govt commits to IMF about drastic reforms

IMF assured of semi-annual gas tariff adjustment by Feb 15, 2025

Reforms in agri income tax regimes: IMF urges provinces to implement commitment

Subsidies to BISP recipients: Ministry seeks PD’s help to get consumers’ data from KE

Zardari, Putin for enhanced economic, bilateral ties

Govt commits to IMF: Policy rate to go up if inflation rises

Ghee, cooking oil industry: Aurangzeb vows to help resolve issues

Read more stories