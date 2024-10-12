Shanghai Cooperation Organization: All preparations finalised: Tarar

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information, Broadcasting, National Heritage, and Culture Attaullah Tarar announced that all preparations for the upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit have been finalised.

Speaking to the media after touring various parts of Islamabad with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday to review the summit arrangements, the minister emphasised that all law enforcement agencies are on high alert to ensure security.

“Any announcements of protests will not make a difference,” Tarar said, addressing potential unrest. “Those with a conspiratorial mindset should stay at home and remain calm. We will not allow any miscreants to disrupt this significant event.”

Tarar further explained that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif personally oversaw the arrangements for welcoming the heads of state from the SCO member countries. He described it as a moment of honour for Pakistan to host such a prestigious international event.

The minister reassured the public that all security measures have been finalised by the Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Corps, and Islamabad Police. “Islamabad is fully secured, and our focus remains on ensuring the safety of all participants,” he stated, adding that the summit will proceed smoothly, as planned.

He revealed that 12 prime ministers from different countries will attend the summit, and Pakistan is ready to give them a warm welcome. Islamabad has been adorned with the SCO logos, highlighting Pakistan’s culture and beauty.

Tarar underscored the significance of the SCO summit for regional cooperation and development, stating that key issues will be discussed. He also expressed optimism about Pakistan’s future, asserting, “We will show the world that Pakistan is full of potential, and by the grace of Allah, we will continue to advance on the path of development.”

The SCO summit Is expected to bolster regional ties and showcase Pakistan’s capabilities on an international platform.

