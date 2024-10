ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Estonia have signed the convention for the elimination of double taxation with income and the Prevention of Tax Evasion and Avoidance between the two countries.

In this regard, the FBR has issued a notification here on Friday.

According to the notification, this convention shall apply to taxes on income imposed on behalf of a contracting State or local authorities, in respective of the manner in which they are levied.

