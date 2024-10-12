AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
Opinion Print 2024-10-12

‘Israel’s ultimate target – Iran’

Published 12 Oct, 2024 06:17am

This is apropos a letter to the Editor by this writer carried by the newspaper yesterday. In addition, Israel has recently carried out a series of high-profile targeted killings like Ibrahim Qubaisi, Ibrahim Aqil, and Ahmed Wahbi, in strikes on the Lebanese capital.

Fuad Shukr, Nasrallah’s right-hand man, and senior commanders Muhammed Nasser and Taleb Abdallah were killed in separate strikes in Lebanon. Among Hamas leaders, Mohammed Deif, a founder of the Qassam Brigades and mastermind of the October 7 attack on Israel, was killed in Gaza and Deputy Hamas chief Saleh al-Arouri was eliminated in Beirut. Additionally, Iranian Quds Force commanders Mohammad Reza Zahedi and his deputy, Mohammad Hadi Hajriahimi, were martyred in an Israeli air strike in Damascus in April.

The formidable Israel, backed by the powerful USA, is unlikely to slow down its efforts until it has completely dismantled the leadership structures of Hamas, the Houthis, Hezbollah, and Iran and destruction of their military capabilities to prevent any future threat, whether big or small, against Israel.

However, Israel’s most significant and challenging objective remains the neutralization of Iran’s military power. Israel views Iran as its “enemy number one” due to several critical factors.

Iran’s nuclear ambitions pose an existential threat to Israel, as the potential development of nuclear weapons could drastically shift the regional power balance.

Additionally, Iran’s extensive financial and military support for anti-Israel militant groups like Hezbollah, Hamas, and Islamic Jihad directly threatens Israel’s security, allowing these groups to attack Israel more effectively. Coupled with Iran’s ballistic missile program capable of reaching Israel and its leaders’ frequent calls for Israel’s destruction, these threats solidify Iran’s position as the top enemy.

Therefore, after neutralizing Hamas and Hezbollah, Israel’s next step would most likely be to implement short, medium, and long-term strategies and plans to neutralize Iranian threats once and for all.

Qamar Bashir

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

