WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 11, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 10-Oct-24 9-Oct-24 8-Oct-24 7-Oct-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105644 0.105656 0.105761 Euro 0.816816 0.817783 0.81861 0.819743 Japanese yen 0.0050052 0.0050362 0.005042 0.005028 U.K. pound 0.978169 0.977168 0.976749 0.975115 U.S. dollar 0.747179 0.746357 0.745411 0.746442 Algerian dinar 0.0056119 0.0056125 0.005616 Australian dollar 0.503524 0.503492 0.502332 Botswana pula 0.0561131 0.056126 0.056279 0.056282 Brazilian real 0.133872 0.133921 0.13506 0.136661 Brunei dollar 0.571937 0.572491 0.571941 0.572469 Canadian dollar 0.543245 0.545184 0.545809 0.548491 Chilean peso 0.0007993 0.0007994 0.000805 0.000808 Czech koruna 0.0322616 0.0322609 0.032336 0.032339 Danish krone 0.109504 0.109642 0.109765 0.109926 Indian rupee 0.0088983 0.0088892 0.00888 0.008889 Israeli New Shekel 0.197981 0.198499 0.197617 0.197158 Korean won 0.0005544 0.000554 0.00056 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44296 2.44147 2.43837 2.44175 Malaysian ringgit 0.174086 0.17422 0.173857 0.174708 Mauritian rupee 0.0161545 0.0161465 0.01606 0.015978 Mexican peso 0.0382947 0.0384373 0.038516 0.038598 New Zealand dollar 0.453351 0.45748 0.457869 0.460032 Norwegian krone 0.0692685 0.069386 0.070044 0.070328 Omani rial 1.94325 1.93865 1.94133 Peruvian sol 0.198665 0.200011 Philippine peso 0.0131089 0.0131292 0.013144 0.013252 Polish zloty 0.189856 0.190077 0.189677 0.189606 Qatari riyal 0.205269 0.205043 0.204783 0.205066 Russian ruble 0.0076839 0.0076985 0.007756 0.00777 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199248 0.199029 0.198776 0.199051 Singapore dollar 0.571937 0.572491 0.571941 0.572469 South African rand 0.0424647 0.0423165 0.042529 0.042912 Swedish krona 0.071868 0.0719753 0.072131 0.072122 Swiss franc 0.870179 0.870844 0.870299 0.870588 Thai baht 0.0222959 0.0223246 0.022228 0.022317 Trinidadian dollar 0.110647 0.110299 0.110394 0.110669 U.A.E. dirham 0.203452 0.203229 0.202971 0.203252 Uruguayan peso 0.0179068 0.0178571 0.017943 0.018135 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

