WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Oct 11, 2024
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 10-Oct-24 9-Oct-24 8-Oct-24 7-Oct-24
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.105644 0.105656 0.105761
Euro 0.816816 0.817783 0.81861 0.819743
Japanese yen 0.0050052 0.0050362 0.005042 0.005028
U.K. pound 0.978169 0.977168 0.976749 0.975115
U.S. dollar 0.747179 0.746357 0.745411 0.746442
Algerian dinar 0.0056119 0.0056125 0.005616
Australian dollar 0.503524 0.503492 0.502332
Botswana pula 0.0561131 0.056126 0.056279 0.056282
Brazilian real 0.133872 0.133921 0.13506 0.136661
Brunei dollar 0.571937 0.572491 0.571941 0.572469
Canadian dollar 0.543245 0.545184 0.545809 0.548491
Chilean peso 0.0007993 0.0007994 0.000805 0.000808
Czech koruna 0.0322616 0.0322609 0.032336 0.032339
Danish krone 0.109504 0.109642 0.109765 0.109926
Indian rupee 0.0088983 0.0088892 0.00888 0.008889
Israeli New Shekel 0.197981 0.198499 0.197617 0.197158
Korean won 0.0005544 0.000554 0.00056
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44296 2.44147 2.43837 2.44175
Malaysian ringgit 0.174086 0.17422 0.173857 0.174708
Mauritian rupee 0.0161545 0.0161465 0.01606 0.015978
Mexican peso 0.0382947 0.0384373 0.038516 0.038598
New Zealand dollar 0.453351 0.45748 0.457869 0.460032
Norwegian krone 0.0692685 0.069386 0.070044 0.070328
Omani rial 1.94325 1.93865 1.94133
Peruvian sol 0.198665 0.200011
Philippine peso 0.0131089 0.0131292 0.013144 0.013252
Polish zloty 0.189856 0.190077 0.189677 0.189606
Qatari riyal 0.205269 0.205043 0.204783 0.205066
Russian ruble 0.0076839 0.0076985 0.007756 0.00777
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199248 0.199029 0.198776 0.199051
Singapore dollar 0.571937 0.572491 0.571941 0.572469
South African rand 0.0424647 0.0423165 0.042529 0.042912
Swedish krona 0.071868 0.0719753 0.072131 0.072122
Swiss franc 0.870179 0.870844 0.870299 0.870588
Thai baht 0.0222959 0.0223246 0.022228 0.022317
Trinidadian dollar 0.110647 0.110299 0.110394 0.110669
U.A.E. dirham 0.203452 0.203229 0.202971 0.203252
Uruguayan peso 0.0179068 0.0178571 0.017943 0.018135
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
