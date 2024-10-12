AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
France’s Macron calls for an end to arms exports used in Gaza and Lebanon

Reuters Published 12 Oct, 2024 01:07am

PAPHOS: French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday reiterated his call for an end to arms exports to the Gaza Strip and Lebanon, adding it was the sole means at hand to end the two conflicts pitting Israel against Hamas and Hezbollah.

“This is in no way a call to disarm Israel (…) but a call to stop any destabilisation in this part of the world”, said Macron at a press conference in Cyprus at the end of a meeting of Med9, which brings together the EU’s Mediterranean countries.

The conflict between Israel and Hezbollah erupted a year ago when the group began launching rockets at northern Israel in support of the Palestinian group Hamas at the start of the Gaza war, which followed a bloody rampage by Hamas through communities in southern Israel that killed 1,200 people in a matter of hours.

Emmanuel Macron meets new Iranian president amid Lebanon crisis

The conflict has intensified in recent weeks, with Israel bombing southern Lebanon, Beirut’s southern suburbs and the Bekaa Valley, killing many of Hezbollah’s top leaders, and sending ground troops into areas of southern Lebanon. Hezbollah for its part has fired rockets deeper into Israel.

“We have reiterated the need for a ceasefire, and this ceasefire is essential both in Gaza and in Lebanon. It is necessary now both for our hostages and the civilian population who are victims of the violence, and to avoid regional contamination”, he said.

“This is why France has called for an end to the export of weapons used in these theatres of war (…). We all know that this is the only way to put an end to it”, Macron added.

Last Saturday, the French president had already said shipments of arms used in the conflict in Gaza should be stopped as part of a broader effort to find a political solution, which prompted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to say the next day that placing restrictions on Israel will just serve Iran and its proxies.

France is not a major weapons provider for Israel, shipping military equipment worth 30 million euros ($33 million) last year, according to the defence ministry’s annual arms exports report.

Benjamin Netanyahu Emmanuel Macron Lebanon Israel and Hamas Gaza war Hezbollah and Israel

