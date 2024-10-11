AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
India’s FX reserves halt 7-week rising streak, come off record high

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2024 05:09pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

MUMBAI: India’s foreign exchange reserves fell for the first time in eight weeks and came off a record high to stand at $701.18 billion as of Oct. 4, data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed on Friday.

The reserves fell by $3.71 billion in the reporting week, after having risen by a total of nearly $35 billion in the prior seven weeks.

They had hit a record high of $704.89 billion and had risen by $12.6 billion in the week ending Sept. 27 in their biggest weekly increase since mid-July 2023.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the central bank’s intervention in the foreign exchange market as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

The RBI intervenes on both sides of the forex market to prevent undue volatility in the rupee.

Forex reserves also include India’s reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

India’s forex reserves top $700bn for first time after seven-week surge

In the period for which the forex reserves data pertains, the rupee had logged its worst week since May and had slipped 0.3% week-on-week, as equity outflows surged and crude oil prices rose due to a worsening of the Middle East conflict.

The RBI had intervened in both the non-deliverable forwards and local spot forex market to help the rupee stay above the psychologically important 84 mark, traders said.

The currency settled at 84.06 on Friday, after hitting a record low of 84.07 in intraday trade. It was down 0.1% week-on-week.

Foreign exchange reserves (in million US dollars)
--------------------------------------------------
                              Oct 04      Sept 27
                               2024         2024
--------------------------------------------------
Foreign currency assets      612,643      616,154
Gold                          65,756       65,796
SDRs                          18,425       18,547
Reserve Tranche Position       4,352        4,387
--------------------------------------------------
Total                        701,176      704,885
--------------------------------------------------
