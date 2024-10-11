AGL 37.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-2.61%)
AIRLINK 132.60 Decreased By ▼ -4.09 (-2.99%)
BOP 5.51 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.66%)
CNERGY 3.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.45%)
DFML 44.81 Decreased By ▼ -1.24 (-2.69%)
DGKC 81.20 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.06%)
FCCL 28.65 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (2.21%)
FFBL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.46 (-0.83%)
FFL 8.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.35%)
HUBC 107.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.75 (-4.22%)
HUMNL 13.56 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (9.98%)
KEL 3.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 7.04 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-12.76%)
MLCF 36.25 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (3.25%)
NBP 67.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.97%)
OGDC 169.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.67 (-0.98%)
PAEL 24.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.19%)
PIBTL 6.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.81%)
PPL 130.70 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-1.62%)
PRL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
PTC 15.77 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (8.61%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 6.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.41%)
TOMCL 34.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-4.82%)
TREET 13.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.38%)
TRG 44.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-2.94%)
UNITY 25.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.84 (-3.23%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.67%)
BR100 9,082 Decreased By -1.8 (-0.02%)
BR30 27,380 Decreased By -251 (-0.91%)
KSE100 85,483 Increased By 30.2 (0.04%)
KSE30 27,160 Increased By 10.7 (0.04%)
Oct 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

FTSE 100 little changed; Sainsbury’s, BP slip

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2024 04:04pm

The blue-chip FTSE 100 was flat on Friday, weighed down by losses in Sainsbury’s after its biggest shareholder cut stake in the supermarket chain, while BP slipped as it warned on third-quarter profit.

Sainsbury’s dropped 4.2%, the top decliner on the FTSE 100, after the Qatar Investment Authority looked to sell 306 million pounds ($399 million) worth of shares.

British oil major BP slipped 0.4% after it said weak refining margins would dent its third-quarter profit by up to $600 million.

The FTSE 100 was little changed at 0752 GMT, on track for a second consecutive week of declines. Stocks took little comfort from data that showed Britain’s economy grew in August after two consecutive months of no growth.

Economic output rose by 0.2% in monthly terms in August, in-line with economists’ expectations, and was likely to reassure Finance Minister Rachel Reeves ahead of the new Labour government’s first budget.

London stocks regain ground after worst session in two months

“The bottom line is that the economy still seems to be growing at a reasonable pace, but the 0.6/0.7% quarterly GDP readings we became accustomed to in the first two quarters of the year are not going to be repeated in the second half of the year,” James Smith, economist at ING, said.

The midcap FTSE 250 index edged up 0.1%, but was also headed for a weekly decline. Jupiter Fund Management slipped 1.2% after it reported lower assets under management with outflows of 1.6 billion pounds in the third quarter.

Saga jumped 9.6% after it said Belgian insurer Ageas is in exclusive talks to set up a 20-year motor and home insurance broking partnership with the British over-50s holiday group.

FTSE 100

Comments

200 characters

FTSE 100 little changed; Sainsbury’s, BP slip

‘Living standards’: Pakistan lagging behind regional peers, says IMF

At least 20 killed in attack on miners in Balochistan’s Duki

Rupee strengthens marginally against US dollar

Pakistan’s listed firms announce key partnerships with Saudi companies

PM Shehbaz pledges financial support for capacity building of police

Israeli strikes kill 22 in Beirut as Hezoballah leader evades assassination

Antony Blinken says US wants Lebanon solution, not ‘broader conflict’

Pak Suzuki to discontinue its Bolan, launch ‘Every’ in Pakistan

Gold price per tola increases Rs2,700 in Pakistan

Oil heads for weekly climb on potential Mideast supply disruption

Read more stories