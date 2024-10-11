AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 138.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.96%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.15%)
DGKC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.78%)
FFBL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.29%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.45%)
KOSM 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.98%)
MLCF 35.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
OGDC 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.4%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
PIBTL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.29%)
PPL 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.61%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.46%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.09%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-8.78%)
TREET 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
TRG 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,069 Decreased By -14.8 (-0.16%)
BR30 27,347 Decreased By -283.9 (-1.03%)
KSE100 85,437 Decreased By -16 (-0.02%)
KSE30 27,125 Decreased By -24.1 (-0.09%)
Oct 11, 2024
Japan’s Nikkei firms on Fast Retailing, chip share gains

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2024 09:31am

TOKYO: Japan’s Nikkei share average rose on Friday, buoyed by index heavyweight Fast Retailing and major semiconductor-related shares, while investors awaited another round of domestic companies earnings reports.

The Nikkei rose 0.6% to 39,612.82 by the midday break after touching its highest intraday trading level in two weeks at 39,662.42. The index is on track for a more than 2% gain for the week.

The broader Topix was up 0.2% at 2,718.03.

Fast Retailing offered the biggest lift to the Nikkei, rising 3.8% to contribute more than half of the benchmark index’s 231.93-point gain.

The owner of clothing brand Uniqlo announced on Thursday after the market close that it booked a third year of record profits on widened profit margins in its international segments.

Despite a dip in the Philadelphia SE Semiconductor index overnight along with Wall Street’s three main indexes, Japan’s chip-related shares brushed aside the losses to track US chip star Nvidia higher.

Japan’s Nikkei falls on Wall Street’s declines, stronger yen

“It seems like Nvidia (gaining) had a bigger impact, at least psychologically,” said Kazuo Kamitani, a strategist at Nomura Securities.

Chip-testing equipment maker Advantest, which counts Nvidia among its customers, rose 2.4%, along with chip-making equipment giant Tokyo Electron, up 0.6%.

With Japan’s markets closed for a public holiday on Monday and investors eying a slew of company revenue results on Friday and Tuesday, the index struggled to rise closer to the 40,000-point range.

Nomura’s Kamitani said it is likely the Nikkei will hover around its current level as investors position ahead of the long weekend.

Among individual shares on Friday, Seven & I Holdings declined 4.7% to lead percentage losers on the Nikkei.

The retailer announced on Thursday a roadmap to hive off underperforming businesses and focus on its convenience store operations, as it aims to fend off a $47-billion takeover bid from Canada’s Alimentation Couche-Tard.

