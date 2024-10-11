AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 138.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.96%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.15%)
DGKC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.78%)
FFBL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.29%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.45%)
KOSM 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.98%)
MLCF 35.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
OGDC 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.4%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
PIBTL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.29%)
PPL 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.61%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.46%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.09%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-8.78%)
TREET 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
TRG 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,081 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,378 Decreased By -253.1 (-0.92%)
KSE100 85,517 Increased By 64.1 (0.08%)
KSE30 27,158 Increased By 8.7 (0.03%)
Markets Print 2024-10-11

Wall Street falls after inflation data

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2024

NEW YORK: Wall Street opened lower on Thursday as hotter-than-expected September inflation data reinforced expectations of a 25-basis-point rate hike by the Federal Reserve at its upcoming meeting.

The closely watched Consumer Price Index rose 0.2% on a monthly basis and 2.4% on an annual basis, with both figures being slightly higher than estimated by economists Reuters polled.

The core figure, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 3.3% year-over-year, versus an estimated 3.2%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 75.96 points, or 0.18%, to 42,433.87, the S&P 500 lost 15.88 points, or 0.27%, to 5,776.16 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 69.40 points, or 0.38%, to 18,222.22.

The Russell 2000, which tracks economically sensitive small-cap stocks, lost 1.09%.

Rate-sensitive sectors fell, with Real Estate losing 0.6%, while Information Technology dropped 0.5%.

After the inflation data was released, traders firmed bets on a 25-bps cut in November at 86.9%, with a 13.1% chance of no change at all, according to CME’s FedWatch.

“The market’s reacting because you’re pricing out the possibility of big Fed rate cuts and the risk that the Fed isn’t going to be as supportive to markets,” said Cameron Dawson, chief investment officer at NewEdge Wealth.

However, weekly jobless claims also rose to 258,000 for the week ending Oct. 5, versus an estimate of 230,000.

“The CPI data coming in hotter than expected, and at the same time (that) initial jobless claims really picked up, is certainly a confusing message for markets,” Dawson said.

“Whether or not that means the Fed is going to be able to deliver the full extent of its expected interest-rate cuts is a good question.” Meanwhile, Delta Air Lines lost 2.1% after forecasting quarterly revenue below expectations in anticipation of slower travel spending.

Other airlines also lost ground, with United Airlines down 1.4%, American Airlines losing 2% and Southwest Airlines slipping 1%. Equity market performance has been largely led by expectations for easing monetary policy, with traders now scrutinizing how much further the central bank will lower borrowing costs this year.

Among other single movers, shares of Pfizer fell 2.4% as former executives distanced themselves from activist investor Starboard’s campaign against the drugmaker.

Both the S&P 500 and the Dow notched up record closing highs on Wednesday, after minutes from the Federal Reserve’s last meeting showed a “substantial majority” of policymakers had been in favor of September’s 50-bps rate cut.

