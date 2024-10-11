AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 138.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.96%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.15%)
DGKC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.78%)
FFBL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.29%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.45%)
KOSM 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.98%)
MLCF 35.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
OGDC 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.4%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
PIBTL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.29%)
PPL 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.61%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.46%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.09%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-8.78%)
TREET 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
TRG 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,088 Increased By 4.2 (0.05%)
BR30 27,459 Decreased By -171.6 (-0.62%)
KSE100 85,575 Increased By 122.2 (0.14%)
KSE30 27,176 Increased By 27 (0.1%)
Oct 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-11

Japanese rubber futures decline

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2024 07:16am

SINGAPORE: Rubber futures fell on Thursday, weighed by fading enthusiasm around top consumer China’s stimulus package, although losses were limited by a softer yen.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) for January delivery slumped 1,155 yuan, or 6.02%, to finish at 18,045 yuan ($2,551.36) per metric ton.

The most active November butadiene rubber contract on the SHFE tumbled 1,110 yuan, or 6.75%, to 15,340 yuan ($2,168.90) per ton. The Osaka Exchange’s rubber contract for March delivery closed down 8.5 yen, or 2.09%, at 397.5 yen ($2.67) per kg.

“Sentiment in natural rubber futures exchanges today is dominated by the major disappointment from China’s step back from its massive stimulus measures and the resultant heavy selloffs in Chinese equities since yesterday afternoon,” said Jom Jacob, chief analyst at Indian analysis firm What Next Rubber.

Analysts observed the National Development and Reform Commission’s press conference was mainly emphasising already existing policies rather than unleashing new initiatives, Jacob said.

China said on Tuesday it was “fully confident” of achieving its full-year growth target but refrained from introducing stronger fiscal steps. Chinese shares slumped following the announcement, as investors tempered expectations for a robust economic recovery.

The country’s finance ministry will detail plans on fiscal stimulus to boost the economy at a highly-expected news conference on Saturday, signalling more forceful policies to revive growth.

rubber Japanese rubber Osaka Exchange rubber rubber price rubber rates

Comments

200 characters

Japanese rubber futures decline

At least 20 killed in attack on miners in southwestern Pakistan, police say

Awais praises army chief’s supportive role

Govt ends deals with five private IPPs

Accelerated expiry: Hubco initiates negotiated settlement pact

Non-filers, CFOs of wealthy units: Pay taxes, avoid input adjustment misuse, says Aurangzeb

Saudi team meets army chief

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign MoUs worth $2.2bn

Pakistan, KSA vow to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors

Reko Diq mines: Manara Minerals set to buy a stake: Al-Falih

Forex reserves hit 2-year high of $16bn

Read more stories