AGL 38.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.13%)
AIRLINK 138.00 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (0.96%)
BOP 5.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (3.32%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.09%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 47.50 Increased By ▲ 1.45 (3.15%)
DGKC 79.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1%)
FCCL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-2.78%)
FFBL 54.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-1.29%)
FFL 8.66 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.93%)
HUBC 113.49 Increased By ▲ 0.84 (0.75%)
HUMNL 11.32 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-8.19%)
KEL 4.06 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (5.45%)
KOSM 8.23 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.98%)
MLCF 35.11 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
NBP 65.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-1.36%)
OGDC 168.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.40 (-1.4%)
PAEL 25.39 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.83%)
PIBTL 5.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-6.29%)
PPL 125.40 Decreased By ▼ -7.45 (-5.61%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (2.46%)
PTC 13.49 Decreased By ▼ -1.03 (-7.09%)
SEARL 57.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.95%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.56%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 7.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.71 (-8.78%)
TREET 14.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.84%)
TRG 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.56%)
UNITY 26.00 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,081 Decreased By -3.2 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,378 Decreased By -253.1 (-0.92%)
KSE100 85,525 Increased By 71.8 (0.08%)
KSE30 27,155 Increased By 6.5 (0.02%)
Oct 11, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-11

Chinese PM’s visit to help brighten country’s economic prospects: LCCI

Recorder Report Published 11 Oct, 2024 06:30am

LAHORE: The Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry has expressed the optimism that the Chinese Prime Minister’s visit will boost economic prospects of Pakistan.

In a statement, LCCI President Mian Abuzar Shad, Senior Vice President Engineer Khalid Usman and Vice President Shahid Nazir Chaudhry said that the visit signifies a critical opportunity to boost Pakistan’s economic prospects by attracting more Chinese investment. They said that the relationship between Pakistan and China has been marked by strong economic ties but this visit takes it a step further.

They added that the business community expect to see a wave of investment in critical sectors such as energy, technology, infrastructure and manufacturing. “The CPEC has already laid a solid foundation and this visit will help us build on that success by expanding trade opportunities and exploring new partnerships,” he remarked.

They said that such collaborations are vital for the progress of local industries and for improving Pakistan’s trade balance with China by enhancing exports.

The LCCI office-bearers highlighted the importance of China’s role in fostering the growth of Pakistan’s Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). Chinese investment and expertise can provide a much-needed boost to our SMEs, helping them modernize and increase their competitiveness on the global stage.

They also emphasized that Lahore, as an industrial and commercial hub, offers an ideal platform for Chinese companies to explore business opportunities, particularly in industries such as textiles, construction and IT. “There is tremendous potential for joint ventures that can drive job creation and technological advancement in Pakistan,” they added.

The LCCI office-bearers at LCCI are prepared to facilitate Chinese businesses, from offering market insights to providing practical support in establishing joint ventures. This visit will create new prospects for cooperation, particularly in renewable energy, advanced manufacturing, and agribusiness. They further expressed optimism that Pakistan’s export sectors will see increased demand in China as a result of this visit.

LCCI officials underscored that this high-profile visit also reinforces the importance of CPEC as a game-changer for Pakistan’s economy. Mian Abuzar Shad said that further collaboration under CPEC could significantly enhance Pakistan’s infrastructure and energy sectors, which are crucial for industrial growth.

The LCCI office-bearers said that the Chinese Prime Minister’s visit signals continued support for CPEC and demonstrates China’s commitment to playing a long-term role in Pakistan’s economic development.

The LCCI leadership also called for more initiatives to improve technology transfer between the two nations with a focus on innovation and digital transformation in industries that can benefit from China’s advanced expertise.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

SMEs LCCI Mian Abuzar Shad Chinese PM

Comments

200 characters

Chinese PM’s visit to help brighten country’s economic prospects: LCCI

At least 20 killed in attack on miners in southwestern Pakistan, police say

Awais praises army chief’s supportive role

Govt ends deals with five private IPPs

Accelerated expiry: Hubco initiates negotiated settlement pact

Non-filers, CFOs of wealthy units: Pay taxes, avoid input adjustment misuse, says Aurangzeb

Saudi team meets army chief

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia sign MoUs worth $2.2bn

Pakistan, KSA vow to enhance cooperation in multiple sectors

Reko Diq mines: Manara Minerals set to buy a stake: Al-Falih

Forex reserves hit 2-year high of $16bn

Read more stories