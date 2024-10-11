WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
Oct 10, 2024
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
Currency 9-Oct-24 8-Oct-24 7-Oct-24 4-Oct-24
Chinese yuan 0.105656 0.105761 0.106086
Euro 0.817783 0.81861 0.819743 0.820476
Japanese yen 0.005036 0.005042 0.005028 0.005072
U.K. pound 0.977168 0.976749 0.975115 0.979565
U.S. dollar 0.746357 0.745411 0.746442 0.743926
Algerian dinar 0.005613 0.005616 0.005597
Australian dollar 0.503492 0.502332 0.509441
Botswana pula 0.056126 0.056279 0.056282 0.056315
Brazilian real 0.133921 0.13506 0.136661 0.136051
Brunei dollar 0.572491 0.571941 0.572469 0.573619
Canadian dollar 0.545184 0.545809 0.548491 0.547931
Chilean peso 0.000799 0.000805 0.000808 0.000809
Czech koruna 0.032261 0.032336 0.032339 0.03237
Danish krone 0.109642 0.109765 0.109926 0.110014
Indian rupee 0.008889 0.00888 0.008889 0.00886
Israeli New Shekel 0.198499 0.197617 0.197158
Korean won 0.000554 0.00056 0.000564
Kuwaiti dinar 2.44147 2.43837 2.44175
Malaysian ringgit 0.17422 0.173857 0.174708 0.175744
Mauritian rupee 0.016147 0.01606 0.015978 0.015963
Mexican peso 0.038437 0.038516 0.038598 0.038721
New Zealand dollar 0.45748 0.457869 0.460032 0.462313
Norwegian krone 0.069386 0.070044 0.070328 0.07022
Omani rial 1.93865 1.94133
Peruvian sol 0.200011 0.199605
Philippine peso 0.013129 0.013144 0.013252 0.013222
Polish zloty 0.190077 0.189677 0.189606 0.190175
Qatari riyal 0.205043 0.204783 0.205066
Russian ruble 0.007699 0.007756 0.00777 0.007842
Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199029 0.198776 0.199051
Singapore dollar 0.572491 0.571941 0.572469 0.573619
South African rand 0.042317 0.042529 0.042912 0.042533
Swedish krona 0.071975 0.072131 0.072122 0.072368
Swiss franc 0.870844 0.870299 0.870588 0.87346
Thai baht 0.022325 0.022228 0.022317 0.022496
Trinidadian dollar 0.110299 0.110394 0.110669 0.110496
U.A.E. dirham 0.203229 0.202971 0.203252
Uruguayan peso 0.017857 0.017943 0.018135 0.018006
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
