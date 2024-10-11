WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Oct 10, 2024 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 9-Oct-24 8-Oct-24 7-Oct-24 4-Oct-24 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.105656 0.105761 0.106086 Euro 0.817783 0.81861 0.819743 0.820476 Japanese yen 0.005036 0.005042 0.005028 0.005072 U.K. pound 0.977168 0.976749 0.975115 0.979565 U.S. dollar 0.746357 0.745411 0.746442 0.743926 Algerian dinar 0.005613 0.005616 0.005597 Australian dollar 0.503492 0.502332 0.509441 Botswana pula 0.056126 0.056279 0.056282 0.056315 Brazilian real 0.133921 0.13506 0.136661 0.136051 Brunei dollar 0.572491 0.571941 0.572469 0.573619 Canadian dollar 0.545184 0.545809 0.548491 0.547931 Chilean peso 0.000799 0.000805 0.000808 0.000809 Czech koruna 0.032261 0.032336 0.032339 0.03237 Danish krone 0.109642 0.109765 0.109926 0.110014 Indian rupee 0.008889 0.00888 0.008889 0.00886 Israeli New Shekel 0.198499 0.197617 0.197158 Korean won 0.000554 0.00056 0.000564 Kuwaiti dinar 2.44147 2.43837 2.44175 Malaysian ringgit 0.17422 0.173857 0.174708 0.175744 Mauritian rupee 0.016147 0.01606 0.015978 0.015963 Mexican peso 0.038437 0.038516 0.038598 0.038721 New Zealand dollar 0.45748 0.457869 0.460032 0.462313 Norwegian krone 0.069386 0.070044 0.070328 0.07022 Omani rial 1.93865 1.94133 Peruvian sol 0.200011 0.199605 Philippine peso 0.013129 0.013144 0.013252 0.013222 Polish zloty 0.190077 0.189677 0.189606 0.190175 Qatari riyal 0.205043 0.204783 0.205066 Russian ruble 0.007699 0.007756 0.00777 0.007842 Saudi Arabian riyal 0.199029 0.198776 0.199051 Singapore dollar 0.572491 0.571941 0.572469 0.573619 South African rand 0.042317 0.042529 0.042912 0.042533 Swedish krona 0.071975 0.072131 0.072122 0.072368 Swiss franc 0.870844 0.870299 0.870588 0.87346 Thai baht 0.022325 0.022228 0.022317 0.022496 Trinidadian dollar 0.110299 0.110394 0.110669 0.110496 U.A.E. dirham 0.203229 0.202971 0.203252 Uruguayan peso 0.017857 0.017943 0.018135 0.018006 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

