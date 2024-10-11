AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.81%)
AIRLINK 136.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-3.33%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
DFML 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.85%)
DGKC 80.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
FCCL 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.15%)
FFBL 55.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.66%)
FFL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 112.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (10.09%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
KOSM 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.5%)
MLCF 35.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NBP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.45%)
OGDC 171.16 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.04%)
PAEL 25.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.26%)
PPL 132.85 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (5.65%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
PTC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.5%)
SEARL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (8.59%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.04%)
UNITY 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,084 Decreased By -6.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 27,631 Increased By 252.1 (0.92%)
KSE100 85,453 Decreased By -216.1 (-0.25%)
KSE30 27,149 Decreased By -67.3 (-0.25%)
Houthis strike tanker off Yemen, causing minor damage and no injuries

Reuters Published 11 Oct, 2024 12:04am

CAIRO: A Liberia-flagged tanker was struck twice with missiles and drones in the Red Sea on Thursday morning, in an attack claimed by Iran-aligned Houthi.

The Olympic Spirit was hit about 73 nautical miles (135 kilometres) southwest of the Yemeni port of Hodeidah, British maritime security firm Ambrey said.

The tanker, en route from Saudi Arabia’s Jeddah to Muscat in Oman, was struck on its starboard side. The projectile hit the bridge causing minor damage, Ambrey said.

Four hours later, two additional projectiles reportedly detonated within 0.27 nautical mile of the vessel’s port side.

Yemen’s Houthis claim drone attack on Tel Aviv

The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations agency said in a statement that the captain of the Olympic Spirit did not report any fires on board or casualties.

“The damage is minor. The vessel has some technical issues, but it is seaworthy and continues its journey,” a maritime security source said. “They (the crew members) are all safe.”

The vessel is proceeding to its next port of call, the UK maritime agency added.

The Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi movement said later on Thursday it had targeted the Olympic Spirit with 11 ballistic missiles and two drones.

It added that it had also targeted a vessel it identified as St. John in the Indian Ocean with a winged missile, as part of attacks it launches on global shipping over Israel’s war in Gaza.

Houthi fighters in Yemen have carried out nearly 100 attacks on ships crossing the Red Sea since November and say they are acting in solidarity with Palestinians in Israel’s year-long war in Gaza. They have sunk two vessels, seized another and killed at least four seafarers.

