AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.81%)
AIRLINK 136.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-3.33%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
DFML 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.85%)
DGKC 80.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
FCCL 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.15%)
FFBL 55.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.66%)
FFL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 112.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (10.09%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
KOSM 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.5%)
MLCF 35.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NBP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.45%)
OGDC 171.16 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.04%)
PAEL 25.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.26%)
PPL 132.85 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (5.65%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
PTC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.5%)
SEARL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (8.59%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.04%)
UNITY 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,084 Decreased By -6.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 27,631 Increased By 252.1 (0.92%)
KSE100 85,453 Decreased By -216.1 (-0.25%)
KSE30 27,149 Decreased By -67.3 (-0.25%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Fed seen cutting rates gradually to 3.5% by mid-2025

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2024 07:33pm

Federal Reserve policymakers are seen as likely to deliver a quarter-percentage-point interest-rate cut next month and continue to lower the policy rate gradually until it gets to 3.5%, or possibly lower, by late next year, based on bets in interest-rate futures contracts.

That’s a slightly steeper pace of interest-rate cuts than financial markets had been pricing in before U.S. economic data published early on Thursday showed the consumer price index rose 2.4% in September from a year earlier, and weekly claims for unemployment insurance surged.

Economists had expected inflation to slow to 2.3% from August’s 2.5% rate. The rise in jobless claims, attributed largely to Hurricane Helene, was bigger than expected.

After the reports, traders moved to exit what had been rising bets that the Fed could pause at next month’s meeting. And while the bulk of financial market betting continues to reflect an expectation that the Fed will stop cutting the policy rate when it gets to the 3.50%-3.75% range in mid-2025, bets on a slightly lower end-point by end-2025 or early 2026 have begun to emerge.

Fed seen cutting rates another 50 bps in November

The policy rate is currently in the 4.75%-5.00% range, after the Fed cut it by a bigger-than-expected half point last month in what policymakers have called a “recalibration” to take into account a slowing of inflation and a cooling in labor markets over the prior year.

The CPI rose 0.2% in September on month, a larger increase than the 0.1% forecast by economists, boosted by shelter and food costs.

“The larger-than-anticipated gain in the September consumer price index doesn’t signal a reacceleration in inflation, nor will it deter the Federal Reserve from cutting interest rates by 25 basis points at its November meeting,” wrote Oxford Economics’ Chief U.S. Economist Ryan Sweet. “The Fed needs to continue to normalize interest rates to keep the economy on the path toward a soft landing.

Federal Reserve US Federal Reserve interest rates

Comments

200 characters

Fed seen cutting rates gradually to 3.5% by mid-2025

Govt approves termination of existing Power Purchase Agreement with five IPPs

HUBCO reaches ‘negotiated settlement’ with govt for early termination of power agreements

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to sign Barrick deal in few weeks, says Al Faleh

World Bank projects Pakistan’s GDP growth at 2.8% in FY25

Rupee marginally weakens against US dollar

KSE-100 closes marginally lower on late-session selling

India prepares to build two nuclear-powered attack submarines at cost of around $5.4bn

COAS Munir, Saudi investment minister discuss initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Israeli strike kills 28 people sheltering in a school in central Gaza

Waqar Siddiqui to step down as Shell Pakistan CEO

Read more stories