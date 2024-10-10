AGL 38.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.81%)
AIRLINK 136.69 Decreased By ▼ -4.71 (-3.33%)
BOP 5.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.9%)
CNERGY 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.03%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.4%)
DFML 46.05 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-2.85%)
DGKC 80.35 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (0.75%)
FCCL 28.03 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.15%)
FFBL 55.21 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.66%)
FFL 8.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 112.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.86 (-0.76%)
HUMNL 12.33 Increased By ▲ 1.13 (10.09%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-3.51%)
KOSM 8.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-5.5%)
MLCF 35.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NBP 66.00 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (3.45%)
OGDC 171.16 Increased By ▲ 1.76 (1.04%)
PAEL 25.18 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (5.26%)
PPL 132.85 Increased By ▲ 7.10 (5.65%)
PRL 24.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.57%)
PTC 14.52 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (9.5%)
SEARL 58.95 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (2.61%)
TELE 7.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.42%)
TOMCL 35.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TPLP 8.09 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (8.59%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.14%)
TRG 45.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.95 (-2.04%)
UNITY 25.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.73%)
WTL 1.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,084 Decreased By -6.9 (-0.08%)
BR30 27,631 Increased By 252.1 (0.92%)
KSE100 85,453 Decreased By -216.1 (-0.25%)
KSE30 27,149 Decreased By -67.3 (-0.25%)
Oct 10, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Copper extends losses on firm dollar and China worries

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2024 04:52pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

LONDON: Copper prices dipped on Thursday, weighed down by a strong dollar and uncertainty over how much more economic stimulus will be unleashed in top metals consumer China.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.2% at $9,657 per metric ton by 0930 GMT, having hit its lowest in more than two weeks on Wednesday.

Prices have returned to levels reached before China started announcing supportive measures for its flagging economy, which have been below expectations and lacked detail.

“Metals will probably be in a holding pattern ahead of a catalyst that will hopefully come when the minister of finance holds a press conference,” said WisdomTree commodities strategist Nitesh Shah.

China’s finance ministry will detail plans on fiscal stimulus to boost the economy at a news conference on Saturday.

“If a fiscal package has significant amounts of actual spending on the real estate sector, possibly combined with further support for new energy infrastructure, we may start to see some of the stockpiles come down,” Shah said.

Aluminium falls on producer selling, uncertainty over China stimulus

The most traded November copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange (SHFE) closed 1% down at 76,870 yuan ($10,869.93) a ton, tracking overnight losses in London.

However, demand risk remains.

“The latest rally in copper prices, as well as the (Oct. 1-7) National Day Holiday, has weakened purchasing interest of semis manufacturers, especially copper wire rod players,” said Wood Mackenzie consultant Zhifei Liu.

LME copper prices have declined 1.3% this month after rising 6.4% in September for the best monthly gain since April.

Also pressuring metals was a strong dollar, making commodities priced in the U.S. currency more expensive for buyers using other currencies.

Among other metals, LME aluminium rose 0.5% to $2,554.50 a ton, nickel added 0.3% to $17,420, zinc was up 0.8% at $3,045.50 and tin rose 0.5% to $32,655 while lead slipped 0.4% to $2,053.50.

Copper Copper prices copper import London copper LME copper copper market

Comments

200 characters

Copper extends losses on firm dollar and China worries

HUBCO reaches ‘negotiated settlement’ with govt for early termination of power agreements

Saudi Arabia, Pakistan to sign Barrick deal in few weeks, says Al Faleh

World Bank projects Pakistan’s GDP growth at 2.8% in FY25

Rupee marginally weakens against US dollar

India prepares to build two nuclear-powered attack submarines at cost of around $5.4bn

COAS Munir, Saudi investment minister discuss initiatives to strengthen bilateral cooperation

Israeli strike kills 28 people sheltering in a school in central Gaza

Waqar Siddiqui to step down as Shell Pakistan CEO

Israel says it eliminates Hezbollah ‘Golan Heights’ member, Syrian media report Israeli airstrikes

Lalpir Power seeks shareholder approval for early termination of key govt agreements

Read more stories